|Engine
|3994 cc
|Mileage
|10.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
McLaren 750S price starts at ₹ 5.91 Cr .
₹5.91 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Model Name
McLaren 750S
|Rolls-Royce Wraith
|Ferrari 812
|Lamborghini Huracan STO
|McLaren 720S
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹5.91 Cr
₹5 Cr Onwards
₹5.2 Cr
₹4.99 Cr
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr
|Engine
3994 cc
6592 cc
6496 cc
5204 cc
3994 cc
|Mileage
10.5 kmpl
6.3 kmpl
6.7 kmpl
7.1 kmpl
8.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
|Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-