McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,91,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3994 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. McLaren 750S mileage is 10.5 kmpl.
5.91 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
McLaren 750S Key Specs
Engine3994 cc
Mileage10.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
McLaren 750S Alternatives

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce Wraith

5 Cr Onwards
750S vs Wraith
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
750S vs 812
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
750S vs Huracan STO
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
750S vs 720S

McLaren 750S Variants & Price

McLaren 750S price starts at ₹ 5.91 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
5.91 Cr*
3994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
McLaren 750S Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Mileage10.5 kmpl
Engine3994 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed332 Kmph
McLaren 750S comparison with its competitors

Model Name
McLaren 750S
Rolls-Royce WraithFerrari 812Lamborghini Huracan STOMcLaren 720S
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹5.91 Cr
₹5 Cr Onwards
₹5.2 Cr
₹4.99 Cr
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Engine
3994 cc
6592 cc
6496 cc
5204 cc
3994 cc
Mileage
10.5 kmpl
6.3 kmpl
6.7 kmpl
7.1 kmpl
8.2 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
-
-
-
    McLaren 750S News

    McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
    McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
    12 Jan 2024
    The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
    New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
    McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
    26 Apr 2023
    McLaren aims to deliver over 20 cars in India in 2024.
    Supercar segment in India to register 30% growth in 2024, says McLaren
    14 Jan 2024
    McLaren GTS comes with a wide range of weight reduction measures that help in enhancing its performance.
    McLaren wraps off GTS as a practical supercar with 617 bhp power, promises 0-200 kmph in 8.9 seconds
    20 Dec 2023
    Explore Other Options

    McLaren 750S FAQs

    The McLaren 750S offers a competitive mileage of 10.5 kmpl.
    The McLaren 750S comes in a single variant which is the Coupe providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
    McLaren 750S is a 2 Seater Coupe.
    The McLaren 750S comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 10.5 kmpl.
    The McLaren 750S comes with 3994 engine. It comes with single Automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

