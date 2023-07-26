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McLaren 750S vs Rolls-Royce Wraith

In 2026 when choosing between the McLaren 750S and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 750S Price starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs. 5 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. 750S: 3994 cc engine, 10.5 kmpl mileage. Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
750S vs Wraith Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 750s Wraith
BrandMcLarenRolls-Royce
Price₹ 5.91 Cr₹ 5 Cr
Mileage10.5 kmpl6.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity3994 cc6592 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders812

Filters
750S
McLaren 750S
Coupe
₹5.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Coupe
₹5 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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McLaren 750S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left Side View
Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
V8 4.0L6.6L V12
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 5500 rpm850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
740 bhp @ 7500 rpm591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
332 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres6.35
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control IIDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control IIMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20285 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2
Bootspace
150 litres490
Seating Capacity
2 Person4
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres83
Length
4569 mm5281
Ground Clearance
107 mm-
Wheelbase
2670 mm3112
Kerb Weight
1438 kg2440
Height
1196 mm1507
Width
2161 mm1947
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
FrontFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontFront
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTFT Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / BlackCustomisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoCaptain Seats
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,73,70,9915,70,43,493
Ex-Showroom Price
5,91,00,0005,00,25,840
RTO
59,60,00050,56,584
Insurance
23,10,49119,60,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,48,06512,26,087
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

A recent video on social media shows MS Dhoni driving his vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II on the streets of Ranchi
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26 Jul 2023
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
27 Mar 2022
McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
12 Jan 2024
The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
26 Apr 2023
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20 Mar 2023
The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
4 Jan 2024
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