New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 10

McLaren India is all set to bring the new 750S supercar to the market as its latest offering and is scheduled to launch on January 10, 2024. The McLaren 750S was globally unveiled in April last year as the spiritual successor to the 720S. The 750S has the distinction of being the most powerful series-production McLaren to date with the twin-turbo V8 engine churning out more power and torque over the predecessor.

McLaren 750S: Engine

The new McLaren 750S draws power from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 but the output has gone up to 740 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Couple that with the fact that the 750S is the lightest series-production McLaren road car yet. The British marquee managed to shave off 30 kg of the total weight over the 720S with the 750S tipping the scales at just 1,277 kg (dry).

The 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production car to be ever produced by McLaren

McLaren 750S: Specifications

This makes for an incredible power-to-weight ratio of 579 bhp per tonne allowing the McLaren 750S to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds while 0-200 kmph will come up in 7.2 seconds and another 4.4 seconds to reach 300 kmph. The top speed is slightly lower at 331 kmph. McLaren has also made changes to the mechanicals with the 750S said to be nearly 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork. This includes a tweaked chassis, a new triple-layer head gasket, lighter pistons, higher-pressure turbochargers, new twin-fuel pumps and a standard-fit sports exhaust. The car also gets new carbon fibre-shelled alloys.

McLaren also reworked the bodywork on the 750S to improve performance and agility across the board. This includes a 6 mm increase in front track, a faster steering rack, 3 per cent lighter springs for a softer feel at the front and 4 per cent stiffer at the rear. The car also gets a new brake booster for an improved pedal feel and an upgraded version of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control system to keep body roll in check.

McLaren 750S: New Styling

Visually, the McLaren 750S can be differentiated by the new and sharper LED headlamps, revised front bumper with larger air intakes and a larger active rear wing. The cabin also gets feature upgrades in the form of wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Nappa leather upholstery, a Bowers and Wilkins music system and the McLaren Control Launcher system for more customisable settings.

The new McLaren 750S should arrive as a coupe first with the convertible following suit. The supercar will lock horns against the Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in Hybrid, as well as the Lamborghini Huracan.

