Additional Features

Hand Built In Goodwood To Achieve Deepest, Darkest Degrees Of Black, Rolls Royce Craftspeople Meticulously Apply Layer Upon Layer Of Primer, Followed By Specially Formulated Xirallic Paint And High Gloss Coatings To Achieve Deepest, Darkest Degrees Of Black, Rolls Royce Craftspeople Meticulously Apply Layer Upon Layer Of Primer, Followed By Specially Formulated Xirallic Paint And High Gloss Coatings The Cabin Is Transformed By A Darker Interpretation Of Luxury Featuring A Horseshoe Sweep Design, The Cabin Cocoons All Passengers In The Sumptuous Leather Set Into The Dashboard Is The Black Badge Clock, Its Hands Tipped In Orange To Provide A Subtle, But Potent Contrast To The Rest Of The Interior Be Engulfed In Your Own Star Filled Night Sky With A Starlight Headlining Comprising 1,340 Fibre Optic Lights, With The Brightness Of Each Star Adjustable To Suit Your Mood, In Black Badge