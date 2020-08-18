Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)

₹ 6.22 to 7.21 Crs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 10.2 kmpl
Engine 6,592 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Coupe (Petrol) BS VI, 6592 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 6.22 Crs

Black Badge (Petrol) BS VI, 6592 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.21 Crs

HT verdict on Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is known for its timeless design which sews elements of a coupe in the iconic Rolls-Royce silhouette. In India, it is only available in a single variant that draws power from a 6,592cc, V12 petrol engine.
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue