Rolls-Royce Wraith Specifications

Rolls-Royce Wraith is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,00,25,840 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 6592.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
5 Cr* Onwards
Rolls-Royce Wraith Specs

Rolls-Royce Wraith comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Wraith measures 5,281 mm in length, 1,947 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,112 mm. A four-seat model,

Rolls-Royce Wraith Specifications and Features

Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
6.6L V12
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20
Length
5281
Wheelbase
3112
Kerb Weight
2440
Height
1507
Width
1947
Bootspace
490
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
83
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rolls-Royce Wraith News

A recent video on social media shows MS Dhoni driving his vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II on the streets of Ranchi
Watch: MS Dhoni drives his vintage Rolls-Royce Wraith II in style
26 Jul 2023
Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow will be the last V12 coupe the ultra luxury carmaker will ever make
Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow, the last of V12 coupe, breaks cover
20 Mar 2023
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
27 Mar 2022
The Rolls-Royce Wraith EV. (Image: Richmond News)
This Rolls-Royce Wraith EV promises 500 km, costs just $6.29 to be fully charged
27 Feb 2022
2013 Rolls Royce Wraith review, test drive
2013 Rolls Royce Wraith review, test drive
15 Nov 2013
