Aston Martin DB12 vs Rolls-Royce Wraith

In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Coupe
₹5.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V86.6L V12
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm850 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm591 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC6592 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9675,70,43,493
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0005,00,25,840
RTO
46,40,00050,56,584
Insurance
18,01,46719,60,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,03312,26,087

