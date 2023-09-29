In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Rolls-Royce Wraith, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Rolls-Royce Wraith Price starts at Rs 5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe.
DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage.
Wraith: 6592 cc engine, 6.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
