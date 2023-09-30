Aston Martin sees high growth opportunities in India

British supercar manufacturer Aston Martin aims to grow big in India. The luxury car brand launched the DB12 supercar on Friday, September 29, at ₹4.59 crore (ex-showroom). The launch of the DB12 in India comes barely four months after it made global debut. It shows how Aston Martin views the Indian market as it plans to bank on niche customers to grow in the luxury segment at a rapid rate. The carmaker also plans to launch the Valhalla soon for Indian customers.

During the launch of the DB12 supercar, the British luxury car brand said it plans to expand its India lineup soon. Among the new models to arrive in India will be the Valhalla besides other SUVs from the British brand. Aston Martin also plans to expand its footprint in India which is currently restricted to just one showroom.

Aston Martin sees the Indian market as an opportunity to grow after luxury car segment witnessed significant rise in the past few years. "We have high aspirations as to what is going to happen in India..we are anticipating doubling the high net worth population in India over the next five years," Gregory Adams, Regional President - Asia, Aston Martin said. Currently, the carmaker sells around 10-15 units every year.

Watch - Aston Martin DB12: Key feature highlights

In future, Aston Martin also wants to launch its upcoming electric vehicles in India. The brand had earlier said it aims to electrify its entire lineup by 2030. "We will be doing that with the current models plus EVs and other models so we have big aspirations," Adams said. Aston Martin currently sells models like the DBX and DBX707 and Vantage models in India.

Aston Martin DB12 comes as a successor to the DB11. The supercar comes into India via the import route. The DB12 replaces the old V12 engine with a four-litre turbo V8 unit that can generate 670 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The DB12 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and comes with a top speed of 325 kmph.

First Published Date: