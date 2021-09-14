Home > New Cars > Lamborghini > Huracan-evo-spyder

Lamborghini Huracan-evo-spyder

Lamborghini Huracan-evo-spyder (HT Auto photo)

₹ 3.54 to 4.1 Cr

Ex showroom price in Delhi
Lamborghini Huracan-evo-spyder Key Specs

Mileage
Engine 5,204 cc
Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Fuel type Petrol
Lamborghini Huracan-evo-spyder Price List, Specifications and Features

Huracan Evo Spyder RWD

5204 cc | 602 bhp | 1389 kg

₹ 3.54 Cr*
Specifications Features
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Width
2236 mm
Length
4520 mm
Kerb Weight
1389 kg
Height
1165 mm
Wheelbase
2620 mm
Seating Capacity
2 Person
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres
Doors
2 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

