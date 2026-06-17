5 used compact SUVs I would rather buy instead of a new premium hatchback
If you are planning to buy a used compact SUV, here are the top five options.
Buying a used compact SUV instead of a new premium hatchback gives the customer better ground clearance, a commanding driving position, and superior rough-road capability for a similar or lower price point. For the budget of a new premium hatchback, which hovers around ₹8–13 lakh (ex-showroom), the customer can easily get a high-quality, used compact SUV that offers far more utility and robust road presence. The compact SUVs come with a size that is compact and practical for use in and around the city for regular commuting. Additionally, the cost of maintenance is not significantly higher than what a premium hatchback commands.
If you are planning to buy a used compact SUV, here are the top five options I would suggest.
Engine1,462 cc
Mileage17.80 - 25.51 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the erstwhile Vitara Brezza, comes as a highly reliable city and highway companion. The compact size and upmarket feature-loaded cabin offer practicality and a premium vibe, while the highly reliable engine and robust build quality instil confidence in the owner. The capable suspension outlasts hatchbacks on bad roads. Also, the Brezza comes with massive resale value. Another key reason to opt for this is the robust Maruti Suzuki service network, which offers the owner peace of mind.
Engine1,199 cc
Mileage17.01-24.08 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Nexon is another high-value-for-money choice in this list that comes with a top-notch five-star safety rating. Besides that, the compact design and upmarket features inside the cabin also enhance its appeal. The Tata Nexon is well capable of gliding ovetr the large potholes effortlessly thanks to the high ground clearance and mature suspension setup. The powertrain of the Tata Nexon is also known for well-tuned performance both in the city and on highways.
Engine998 cc
Mileage18.4-24.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Kia Sonet has won many hearts since the very beginning of its journey in India. The Seltos sibling is known for its compact design and premium feature-packed interior, which not only makes the driving experience comfortable in congested city traffic but also offers the occupants an upmarket vibe. The Kia Sonet gets ventilated seats, a Bose audio system, and a premium dashboard layout. The SUV comes with smooth torque-converter diesels, snappy DCT turbo-petrols, or convenient iMT options.
Engine998 cc
Mileage18.5-20.99 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Hyundai Venue is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India. It offers easy manoeuvrability and parking ease of a standard premium hatchback while offering an elevated SUV seating position. The SUV comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with DCT powertrain combination providing quick acceleration, while the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol offers a highly refined, relaxed drive experience.
Engine999 cc
Mileage17.9 - 24 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Choosing a used Nissan Magnite over a premium hatchback gives you superior ground clearance, an elevated driving position, and possibly a lower price tag. A pre-owned Magnite could be available at a price around ₹6 lakh, while providing more cabin space and strong road presence. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is punchy and provides peppy performance, and the CVT is incredibly smooth and reliable for stop-and-go city traffic.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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