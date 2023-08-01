Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Huracan Evo Spyder measures 4,520 mm in length, 2,236 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. A two-seat model, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder sits in the segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder price starts at ₹ 3.54 Cr and goes upto ₹ 4.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder comes in 2 variants. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder top variant price is ₹ 4.1 Cr.
₹3.54 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹4.1 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
