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LAMBORGHINI Huracan STO

₹4.99 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Overview

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO is the most track-focused iteration of the Huracan lineup in India, embodying the brand’s motorsport DNA in a road-legal format. STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, and the model draws heavy inspiration from Lamborghini’s GT3 and Super Trofeo race cars. This variant tops the Huracan range at 4.99 crore (ex-showroom) and is designed to deliver maximum downforce, lightweight construction, and raw performance.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Price

The Huracan EVO STO is priced at 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As a low-volume, high-performance supercar, it is customisable with a wide palette of colour and trim combinations, further pushing the final on-road price based on the buyer’s choices.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Variants and Colours

The STO is offered as a variant within the Huracan EVO lineup, with extensive personalisation options via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program. A total of 19 colour options are officially listed for the model, including shades like Blu Cepheus, Arancio Borealis, Verde Mantis, Bianco Monocerus, and Rosso Mars. Buyers can further tailor the exterior with custom racing stripes, contrasting roof shades, and carbon fibre inserts.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Mileage

With its high-performance nature, the Huracan EVO STO is not built to maximise fuel efficiency. However, official fuel economy figures hover around 7–8 kmpl under standard conditions. Real-world mileage may be lower depending on usage, particularly on the track.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Specs & Features

The Huracan EVO STO is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 630.28 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, unlike the AWD layout of some other Huracan variants. The STO is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 310 kmph.

The supercar sits on 19-inch magnesium alloy wheels wrapped in high-performance tyres and is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. Its chassis and bodywork incorporate extensive use of carbon fibre to reduce weight, including the hood, fenders, rear wings, and interior components. The rear-wheel-drive layout, manually adjustable aero components, and bespoke suspension setup are all engineered for optimal track handling.

On the inside, the STO features a lightweight cabin finished in Alcantara and carbon composites, racing bucket seats, and a digital instrument cluster. A central touchscreen controls infotainment and driving telemetry, while comfort is enhanced with automatic climate control and premium upholstery. Additional features include paddle shifters, keyless ignition, a multifunction steering wheel, and telemetry integration for track data analysis.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Offers & Deals

There are currently no standard promotional offers or discounts available on the Huracan EVO STO, given its bespoke nature and limited availability. Buyers can explore customisation incentives through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program at the dealership level.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Rivals

The Huracan EVO STO competes with high-performance convertibles and coupes such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Ferrari California T, and Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.

Lamborghini Huracan STO Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    5204 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    630 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    150 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    565 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All Huracan STO SpecsView specs icon

Lamborghini Huracan STO Videos

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Lamborghini Huracan STO Variants

Lamborghini Huracan STO price starts at ₹ 4.99 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Huracan STO Special Edition
₹4.99 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Latest Updates

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Lamborghini Huracan STO Visual Comparison

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Lamborghini Huracan STO comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO image
Rs. 4.99 CrOnwards-630 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150454919451220-
Lamborghini Huracan SterratoLamborghini Huracan Sterrato imageRs. 4.61 CrOnwards-602 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4525 mm1956 mm1248 mm5.45 metresHuracan STOVSHuracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan TecnicaLamborghini Huracan Tecnica imageRs. 4.04 CrOnwards-859 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4567 mm1933 mm1165 mm5.75 metresHuracan STOVSHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12Aston Martin DB12 imageRs. 4.59 CrOnwards-670 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe2--4739 mm1940 mm1279 mm-Huracan STOVSDB12
McLaren 720SMcLaren 720S imageRs. 4.65 CrOnwards-711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4107584543205911946.05Huracan STOVS720S
Ferrari 812Ferrari 812 imageRs. 5.2 CrOnwards-789 bhp718 NmAutomaticCoupe6--465719711276-Huracan STOVS812

Lamborghini Huracan STO Images

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Lamborghini Huracan STO Colours

Lamborghini Huracan STO is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Blu Laufey Arancio Vanto
Blu Laufey Arancio Xanto Contrast
Grigio Titans Matt Giallo Belenus
Grigio Titans Matt Giallo Belenus Contrast
Bianco Asopo Blu Le Means
Bianco Asopo Blu Le Mans Contrast
Blu laufey arancio vanto

Lamborghini Huracan STO Alternatives

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
Huracan STOvsHuracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
Huracan STOvsHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Huracan STOvsDB12
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Huracan STOvs720S
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
Huracan STOvs812
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
Huracan STOvs750S

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 Lamborghini Huracan STO Related News

Lamborghini Huracan STO Specifications and Features

Max Power630 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque565 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage7.1 kmpl
Engine5204 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed310 Kmph
View all Huracan STO specs and features

Lamborghini Huracan STO Mileage

Lamborghini Huracan STO in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Lamborghini Huracan STO's petrol variant is 7.19 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Special Edition
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.19

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