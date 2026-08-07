Lamborghini Huracan STO Key Specs
- Engine5204 cc
- Mileage7.1 kmpl
- Power630 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space150 litres
- Max Torque565 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
The Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO is the most track-focused iteration of the Huracan lineup in India, embodying the brand’s motorsport DNA in a road-legal format. STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, and the model draws heavy inspiration from Lamborghini’s GT3 and Super Trofeo race cars. This variant tops the Huracan range at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom) and is designed to deliver maximum downforce, lightweight construction, and raw performance.
The Huracan EVO STO is priced at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As a low-volume, high-performance supercar, it is customisable with a wide palette of colour and trim combinations, further pushing the final on-road price based on the buyer’s choices.
The STO is offered as a variant within the Huracan EVO lineup, with extensive personalisation options via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program. A total of 19 colour options are officially listed for the model, including shades like Blu Cepheus, Arancio Borealis, Verde Mantis, Bianco Monocerus, and Rosso Mars. Buyers can further tailor the exterior with custom racing stripes, contrasting roof shades, and carbon fibre inserts.
With its high-performance nature, the Huracan EVO STO is not built to maximise fuel efficiency. However, official fuel economy figures hover around 7–8 kmpl under standard conditions. Real-world mileage may be lower depending on usage, particularly on the track.
The Huracan EVO STO is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 630.28 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, unlike the AWD layout of some other Huracan variants. The STO is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 310 kmph.
The supercar sits on 19-inch magnesium alloy wheels wrapped in high-performance tyres and is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. Its chassis and bodywork incorporate extensive use of carbon fibre to reduce weight, including the hood, fenders, rear wings, and interior components. The rear-wheel-drive layout, manually adjustable aero components, and bespoke suspension setup are all engineered for optimal track handling.
On the inside, the STO features a lightweight cabin finished in Alcantara and carbon composites, racing bucket seats, and a digital instrument cluster. A central touchscreen controls infotainment and driving telemetry, while comfort is enhanced with automatic climate control and premium upholstery. Additional features include paddle shifters, keyless ignition, a multifunction steering wheel, and telemetry integration for track data analysis.
There are currently no standard promotional offers or discounts available on the Huracan EVO STO, given its bespoke nature and limited availability. Buyers can explore customisation incentives through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program at the dealership level.
The Huracan EVO STO competes with high-performance convertibles and coupes such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Ferrari California T, and Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Lamborghini Huracan STO
|Rs. 4.99 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150
|4549
|1945
|1220
|-
|Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
|Rs. 4.61 CrOnwards
|-
|602 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4525 mm
|1956 mm
|1248 mm
|5.45 metres
|Huracan STOVSHuracan Sterrato
|Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
|Rs. 4.04 CrOnwards
|-
|859 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4567 mm
|1933 mm
|1165 mm
|5.75 metres
|Huracan STOVSHuracan Tecnica
|Aston Martin DB12
|Rs. 4.59 CrOnwards
|-
|670 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|2
|-
|-
|4739 mm
|1940 mm
|1279 mm
|-
|Huracan STOVSDB12
|McLaren 720S
|Rs. 4.65 CrOnwards
|-
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107
|58
|4543
|2059
|1194
|6.05
|Huracan STOVS720S
|Ferrari 812
|Rs. 5.2 CrOnwards
|-
|789 bhp
|718 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|-
|4657
|1971
|1276
|-
|Huracan STOVS812
Lamborghini Huracan STO is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|630 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|565 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine
|5204 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|310 Kmph
Lamborghini Huracan STO in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Lamborghini Huracan STO's petrol variant is 7.19 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
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