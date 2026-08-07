Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Overview

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO is the most track-focused iteration of the Huracan lineup in India, embodying the brand’s motorsport DNA in a road-legal format. STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, and the model draws heavy inspiration from Lamborghini’s GT3 and Super Trofeo race cars. This variant tops the Huracan range at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom) and is designed to deliver maximum downforce, lightweight construction, and raw performance.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Price

The Huracan EVO STO is priced at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As a low-volume, high-performance supercar, it is customisable with a wide palette of colour and trim combinations, further pushing the final on-road price based on the buyer’s choices.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Variants and Colours

The STO is offered as a variant within the Huracan EVO lineup, with extensive personalisation options via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program. A total of 19 colour options are officially listed for the model, including shades like Blu Cepheus, Arancio Borealis, Verde Mantis, Bianco Monocerus, and Rosso Mars. Buyers can further tailor the exterior with custom racing stripes, contrasting roof shades, and carbon fibre inserts.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Mileage

With its high-performance nature, the Huracan EVO STO is not built to maximise fuel efficiency. However, official fuel economy figures hover around 7–8 kmpl under standard conditions. Real-world mileage may be lower depending on usage, particularly on the track.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Specs & Features

The Huracan EVO STO is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 630.28 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, unlike the AWD layout of some other Huracan variants. The STO is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 310 kmph.

The supercar sits on 19-inch magnesium alloy wheels wrapped in high-performance tyres and is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. Its chassis and bodywork incorporate extensive use of carbon fibre to reduce weight, including the hood, fenders, rear wings, and interior components. The rear-wheel-drive layout, manually adjustable aero components, and bespoke suspension setup are all engineered for optimal track handling.

On the inside, the STO features a lightweight cabin finished in Alcantara and carbon composites, racing bucket seats, and a digital instrument cluster. A central touchscreen controls infotainment and driving telemetry, while comfort is enhanced with automatic climate control and premium upholstery. Additional features include paddle shifters, keyless ignition, a multifunction steering wheel, and telemetry integration for track data analysis.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Offers & Deals

There are currently no standard promotional offers or discounts available on the Huracan EVO STO, given its bespoke nature and limited availability. Buyers can explore customisation incentives through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program at the dealership level.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO STO: Rivals

The Huracan EVO STO competes with high-performance convertibles and coupes such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Ferrari California T, and Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.