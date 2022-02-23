In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB12 Price starts at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition. DB12: 5198 cc engine, 12.75 kmpl mileage. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB12 vs Huracan STO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db12
|Huracan sto
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.59 Cr
|₹ 4.99 Cr
|Mileage
|12.75 kmpl
|7.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|10