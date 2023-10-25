Saved Articles

Aston Martin DB12 vs Lamborghini Huracan STO

In 2023 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB12 and Lamborghini Huracan STO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V85.2L V10
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2750 rpm565 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
670 bhp @ 6000 rpm630 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
325 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,23,41,9675,69,00,217
Ex-Showroom Price
4,59,00,0004,99,00,000
RTO
46,40,00050,44,000
Insurance
18,01,46719,55,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,25,03312,23,007

    Latest News

    Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red colour for its Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/poojachoudary_9)
    Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in swanky red colour worth 4 crore
    25 Oct 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Lamborghini smashes new records, goes past 2 billion euro turnover mark
    31 Oct 2023
    Lamborghini plans to launch at least two pure electric supercars by the end of this decade.
    Lamborghini takes a wait-and-watch strategy to decide ICE supercars' future
    29 Oct 2023
    The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario takes inspiration from the SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
    Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition unveiled, pays homage to the racing division
    19 Nov 2023
    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.54 crore.
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    Lamborghini has launched Huracan STO in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 crore. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India: First Impressions
    15 Jul 2021
