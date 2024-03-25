Lamborghini Urus PHEV & Huracan replacement launch timeline confirmed

Lamborghini is working on a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus and a new supercar that will replace the Huracan in the manufacturer's lineup. The brand recently announced that it will launch the Urus PHEV and Huracan in the global market in 2024. We are expecting that both the vehicles will come to India as well.

Lamborghini will launch the replacement of Huracan later this year in the market. The Urus is also expected to get a new update which will also make i

The Urus is the best-selling vehicle that Lamborghini has ever made. It combines the practicality of an SUV with the performance of a supercar. One of the biggest difficulties in daily driving a supercar or a sports car is that they are very low to the ground because of this they end up scraping on speedbreakers and potholes.

However, because the Urus is an SUV, it has enough ground clearance to clear speedbreakers easily and can also tackle potholes without scraping the underbelly. Worldwide, Lamborghini sold around 10,000 cars in 2023, out of this, 6,087 units were of Urus whereas in the Indian market, 103 units were delivered. In fact, India is one of the 15 largest markets for Lamborghini.

The brand reported a revenue of Euro 2.66 billion which is 12.1 per cent more than 2022. The operating margin for the brand has been growing constantly since 2017 and reached 27.2 per cent last year. This turns into an operating result that for the first time passed Euro 700 million. It was Euro 723 million to be precise which is 17.8 per cent higher than 2022.

The Huracan replacement has been spotted undergoing testing near the Sant'Agata Bolognese facility. The design of the new supercar is clearly inspired by the Revuelto which is the new flagship motorcycle for Lamborghini that replaces the Aventador in the lineup. As of now, the powertrain is not confirmed. However, considering the emission norms, it is expected that the supercar will not use a naturally aspirated V10. Having said that, there is a possibility that the brand might end up using a twin-turbocharged V8.

