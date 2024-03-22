Lamborghini just had its best-ever year, delivers 10,000 cars

Lamborghini has announced that 2023 was their best-ever financial year. This is the first time that the brand has delivered more than 10,000 cars and it reported a revenue of Euro 2.66 billion which is 12.1 per cent more than 2022. The operating margin for the brand has been growing constantly since 2017 and reached 27.2 per cent last year. This turns into an operating result that for the first time passed Euro 700 million. It was Euro 723 million to be precise which is 17.8 per cent higher than 2022.

In 2024, Lamborghini is preparing to launch the successor of the Huracan and a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: "Automobili Lamborghini continues to break, consistently and in various areas, one record after another. This means that our choices and vision were correct and contributed to the company's organic growth. The 723 million operating result together with the 27.2% operating margin are clear signs that the strategy adopted is sound. This allows us to look to the future and plan for the coming years with new and challenging goals: a future that as early as 2024 will see important innovations, including the presentation of the new Urus PHEV and the Huracán follower, and new challenges such as Automobili Lamborghini's debut in the endurance championship with our SC63. These are also challenges that symbolize our company's constant commitment to growth and achieving new milestones."

In 2023, Lamborghini launched one of its most important cars, the Revuelto. It is the company's new flagship car that replaces the iconic Aventador in the lineup. In India, it is priced at ₹8.89 crore ex-showroom. Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is the newly-developed 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with three electric motors that push the total output to 1,001 bhp. Power goes to all four wheels via the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 2.5 seconds while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds. The top speed is rated at 350 kmph.

