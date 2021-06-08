Home > Auto > Videos > Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: First look

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: First look

Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 11:00 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Lamborghini has launched the soft-top Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder in India at a price of 3.54 crore. It is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine. Here is the first look at the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder.
 

