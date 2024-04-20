HT Auto
HT Auto
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain breaks cover, limited to just 12 cars

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain breaks cover, limited to just 12 cars

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2024, 10:43 AM
  • The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain embraces the off-road vibe with the new camouflaged livery for a more rugged appearance.
The limited edition Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain gets the special camouflage livery inspired by different terrains
The limited edition Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain gets the special camouflage livery inspired by different terrains

Lamborghini continues to experiment with the Huracan in new form and function as the car is set to end production later this year. While we’ve seen several special examples of the Huracan over the years, the Italian automaker has now revealed the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain, which brings a more rugged element to the already jacked-up supercar. The new Huracan Sterrato All Terrain is super exclusive with only 12 examples to be produced.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain embraces the off-road vibe of the Italian supercar with a more aesthetic approach. The rugged supercar gets four different camouflage liveries developed by the brand’s Ad Personam studio with each livery taking inspiration from “snow, sand, off-beat tracks and the earthiness of arid deserts." If you think that sounds a lot like different different modes, you may not be the only one.

Also Read : Lamborghini Temerario name trademarked in Europe. Is this the Huracan successor?

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain gets four camouflage liveries, all of which share a matte black roof and rear hood
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain gets four camouflage liveries, all of which share a matte black roof and rear hood

Lamborghini is calling the four liveries - Neve (Snow), Sabbia (Sand), Bosco (Green Track), and Terra (Gravel). All four paint schemes have a matte black finish on the roof and the rear hood, as well as the roof rails and cross bars, both of which come fitted from the factory on the supercar. Complementing the liveries are 19-inch matte black forged wheels and a matte dark lower section of the body.

The Ad Personam treatment extends to the Huracan Sterrato All Terrain’s cabin, which uses carbon twill with Alcantara, a dark chrome trim, lasered Sterrato dedicated graphics and an Ad Personam plate denoting the special edition.

All 12 units of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain have been pre-ordered while production for the Huracan remains sold out till the end of line
All 12 units of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain have been pre-ordered while production for the Huracan remains sold out till the end of line

Power continues to come from the 5.2-litre V10 engine tuned for 602 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Sterrato gets wider tracks and increased ride height to make it more manageable off-road. It’s still a supercar with all its might and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds while the top speed is lowered to 260 kmph.

If the new Huracan Sterrato All Terrain interests you, too bad you can’t have one. All 12 units have been spoken for and will make it to different continents. All units of the Huracan remain sold out till the end of production, while its replacement is due to arrive later this year with a V8 hybrid powertrain.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2024, 10:43 AM IST

