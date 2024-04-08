Lamborghini Temerario name trademarked in Europe. Is this the Huracan successor?

Lamborghini is all set to drop the curtains on the Huracan at the end of this year but we already know that a replacement is on the way, which will make its debut later this year. While Lamborghini has not revealed much about the Huracan successor, it seems the upcoming supercar’s name has been leaked online. The upcoming Huracan replacement could be called the ‘Temerario’ upon launch, joining the Revuelto in the brand’s new era.

Lamborghini has trademarked the Temerario name in Europe, hinting that the new name will be used for the Huracan replacement set to arrive later this

Lamborghini recently submitted the ‘Temerario’ name for a trademark filing with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The letters ‘T’ and ‘O’ get bull horns, while the font style feels identical to that of other Lambo models.

The word Temerario loosely translates to fearless or daredevil in English, which would be apt for the supercar. It’s unclear if the name has any connection to Spanish fighting bulls, which is where Lamborghini traditionally derives the names of its cars. For instance, the Revuelto was the name of a fighting bull in the 1800s.

The Lamborghini Temerario will mark a transition for the brand as the second supercar to get an electrified powertrain. Much like the Revuelto, the Huracan replacement will get an ICE engine with electric support. The supercar will get the newly-developed twin-turbo V8, in place of the 5.2-litre naturally aspired V10. While the V8 will be smaller, it is expected to produce more power with the help of axial-flux electric motors like the Revuelto. Power will go to all four wheels via an automatic transmission.

More details on the Lamborghini Temerario should be revealed in the coming months and we can expect the model to arrive in India sometime next year. The new car will also sport the recently revealed updated Lamborghini logo. Meanwhile, the final units of the Huracan have already been spoken for, ensuring the order books are full for the supercar, the last of the naturally aspirated era.

