Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
There is a rumor circulating that Apple may be planning to enter the automotive industry by developing a self-driving electric car. With its vast resources, strong brand power, and willingness to take risks, Apple could potentially invest heavily in the project, even spending $20 billion. While they are likely to outsource manufacturing, their expertise in supply chain management could ensure a smooth process. Apple's strong branding and existing reputation for quality and innovation could give them an edge in the automotive industry, potentially shaking up the industry and ushering in a new era of transportation.
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 11:41 AM IST
