Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsLamborghiniHuracan STOOn Road Price in Hyderabad

Lamborghini Huracan STO On Road Price in Hyderabad

1/2
2/2
4.99 Cr* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Huracan STO Price in Hyderabad

Lamborghini Huracan STO on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 5.69 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lamborghini Huracan STO Special Edition₹ 5.69 Crore
...Read More

Lamborghini Huracan STO Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Special Edition
₹5.69 Crore*On-Road Price
5204 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,00,000
RTO
50,44,000
Insurance
19,55,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
5,69,00,217
EMI@12,23,008/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Popular Lamborghini Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Lamborghini Cars

Lamborghini Huracan STO News

This latest Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes with redesigned superstructures.
This Ducati Streetfighter V4 is inspired by Lamborghini Huracan STO
3 Sept 2022
File photo of Lamborghini Urus&nbsp;
Lamborghini Urus, Huracan STO among most honoured models from brand last year
23 Feb 2022
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red colour for its Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/poojachoudary_9)
Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in swanky red colour worth 4 crore
25 Oct 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo.
Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato supercar in India. Check its price, features and top speed
20 Oct 2023
Rohit Sharma has been issued three fines by traffic officials for allegedly overspeeding.
Cricketer Rohit Sharma issued multiple fines for driving Lamborghini at over 200 kmph: Report
19 Oct 2023
View all
 Lamborghini Huracan STO News

Lamborghini Huracan STO Videos

Lamborghini has launched Huracan STO in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 crore. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India: First Impressions
15 Jul 2021
Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
9 Mar 2023
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
26 Nov 2022
Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
15 Jun 2022
Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
8 Mar 2013
View all
 

Lamborghini Huracan STO FAQs

The on-road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sto Special Edition in Hyderabad is Rs 5,69,00,217.
The RTO Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Sto Special Edition in Hyderabad is Rs 50,44,000.
The insurance Charges for the Lamborghini Huracan Sto Special Edition in Hyderabad is Rs 19,55,717.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Lamborghini Huracan Sto in Hyderabad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,00,000, RTO - Rs. 50,44,000, Insurance - Rs. 19,55,717, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Lamborghini Huracan Sto in ##cityName## as Rs. 5,69,00,217 .
The top model of the Lamborghini Huracan Sto is the Lamborghini Special Edition, which costs Rs. 5,69,00,217 on the road in Hyderabad.
Lamborghini Huracan Sto's on-road price in Hyderabad starts at Rs. 5,69,00,217 and rises to Rs. 5,69,00,217. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Lamborghini Huracan Sto in Hyderabad will be Rs. 11,53,731. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2023

BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

93 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details