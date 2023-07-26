What is the on-road price of Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad? In Hyderabad, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe is Rs 5,70,43,493.

What will be the RTO charges for Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad? The RTO Charges for the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe in Hyderabad is Rs 50,56,584.

What will be the Insurance charges for Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad? The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe in Hyderabad is Rs 19,60,569.

What is the detailed breakup of Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,00,25,840, RTO - Rs. 50,56,584, Insurance - Rs. 19,60,569, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Wraith in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,70,43,493.

What is the on road price of Rolls-Royce Wraith? Rolls-Royce Wraith on-road price in Hyderabad starts at Rs. 5,70,43,493 and goes up to Rs. 5,70,43,493. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.