HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsRolls-RoyceWraithOn Road Price in Hyderabad

Rolls-Royce Wraith On Road Price in Hyderabad

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Rolls-Royce Wraith Rollsroyce Wraith
1/4
Rolls-Royce Wraith
2/4
Rolls-Royce Wraith
3/4
Rolls-Royce Wraith
4/4
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.7 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Wraith Price in Hyderabad

Rolls-Royce Wraith on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 5.70 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe₹ 5.70 Crore
...Read More

Rolls-Royce Wraith Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
₹5.70 Crore*On-Road Price
6592 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,00,25,840
RTO
50,56,584
Insurance
19,60,569
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
5,70,43,493
EMI@12,26,087/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Rolls-Royce Wraith Alternatives

Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check Latest Offers
DB12 Price in Hyderabad
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
812 Price in Hyderabad
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Huracan STO Price in Hyderabad
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Check Latest Offers
720S Price in Hyderabad
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
F8 Tributo Price in Hyderabad
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
Check Latest Offers
750S Price in Hyderabad

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

    Rolls-Royce Wraith News

    A recent video on social media shows MS Dhoni driving his vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II on the streets of Ranchi
    Watch: MS Dhoni drives his vintage Rolls-Royce Wraith II in style
    26 Jul 2023
    Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow will be the last V12 coupe the ultra luxury carmaker will ever make
    Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow, the last of V12 coupe, breaks cover
    20 Mar 2023
    File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
    Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
    27 Mar 2022
    The Rolls-Royce Wraith EV. (Image: Richmond News)
    This Rolls-Royce Wraith EV promises 500 km, costs just $6.29 to be fully charged
    27 Feb 2022
    2013 Rolls Royce Wraith review, test drive
    2013 Rolls Royce Wraith review, test drive
    15 Nov 2013
    View all
     Rolls-Royce Wraith News

    Rolls-Royce Videos

    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    View all
     

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Rolls-Royce Wraith FAQs

    In Hyderabad, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe is Rs 5,70,43,493.
    The RTO Charges for the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe in Hyderabad is Rs 50,56,584.
    The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe in Hyderabad is Rs 19,60,569.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,00,25,840, RTO - Rs. 50,56,584, Insurance - Rs. 19,60,569, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Wraith in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,70,43,493.
    Top model of Rolls-Royce Wraith is Rolls-Royce Coupe and the on road price in Hyderabad is Rs. 5,70,43,493.
    Rolls-Royce Wraith on-road price in Hyderabad starts at Rs. 5,70,43,493 and goes up to Rs. 5,70,43,493. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for base variant of Rolls-Royce Wraith in Hyderabad will be Rs. 11,56,636. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details