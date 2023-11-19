HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Huracan Sto Sc 10 Anniversario Edition Unveiled, Pays Homage To The Racing Division

Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition breaks cover

Italian automaker Lamborghini has pulled the wraps off the new Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition, paying homage to the brand’s racing division Squadra Corse. The new Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition takes inspiration for its livery from the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype that was revealed in July this year. The Anniversario edition was revealed at Lamborghini World Finals 2023 in Vallelunga, Italy, and also gets an original performance kit.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2023, 17:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario
The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario takes inspiration from the SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario
The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario takes inspiration from the SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype

The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition celebrates a decade of Squadra Corse and the bond between the automaker’s road and motorsport divisions. The limited edition supercar is covered in the Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) colour schemes, complemented by a tricolour band across the front and roof. Both doors get the "Squadra Corse Anniversario'' stickering, while the Squadra Corse insignia makes it to the car’s rear fin.

Also Read : 1000 bhp Lamborghini Revuelto to launch in India on December 6

Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario
The Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario is finished in Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis colours with a tricolour band across across the bonnet and roof
Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario
The Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario is finished in Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis colours with a tricolour band across across the bonnet and roof

The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition comes equipped with a full carbon fibre package that looks fantastic complete with Ross Mars (red) accents. The cabin also gets special treatment with the sports seats upholstered in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara leather with Verde Fauns (green) stitching. It also gets four-point seatbelts for better harnesses as opposed to three-point seatbelts on road-going cars. Furthermore, the Huracan STO anniversary edition comes with an aluminium roll bar and a carbon fibre floor, while a carbon fibre plaque is placed on the rear firewall.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
₹ 4.99 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Explore your Vehicle
Aston Martin Db12 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB12
₹ 4.59 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Wraith
₹ 5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
₹ 5.20 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
₹ 4.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
McLaren 720S
₹ 4.65 - 5.04 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Lamborghini delivers first Huracan Sterrato in India

Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario
The cabin gets sports seats upholstered in Alcantara leather, four-point seatbelts, aluminium roll bar and carbon fibre floor
Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario
The cabin gets sports seats upholstered in Alcantara leather, four-point seatbelts, aluminium roll bar and carbon fibre floor

Power on the Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition comes from the same 5.2 litre V10 engine tuned for 622 bhp and 565 Nm of peak torque. Lamborghini says its engineers have optimised the aerodynamics with the new front carbon fibre flicks mounted on the bonnet and a rear wing three degrees higher than the production model that helps increase downforce at the front and rear.

The package also includes race-derived shock absorbers and bespoke tyres developed in collaboration with Bridgestone. There’s also the Akrapovic titanium exhaust enhancing the symphony from the V10.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2023, 17:21 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition Lamborghini World Finals 2023 Lamborghini Racin

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
61% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 348 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.