Lamborghini delivers first unit of Huracan Sterrato in India

Lamborghini has delivered the first units of the Huracan Sterrato supercar in India. The Italian supercar manufacturer had launched the Huracan Sterrato back in December last year at a price of around 4.61 crore. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a limited production run of 1,499 units. Out of these only 15 units have been allocated to India and all of them are already sold out. It is the first supercar from the Italian brand which can be taken off the beaten track and driven on rough roads like dirt tracks.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 13:02 PM
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo.

Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato uses the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as the Huracan Evo. The engine is capable of churning out 600 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 560 Nm. It is slightly less powerful compared to the likes of Huracan EVO AWD. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. The top speed of the Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

The supercar is finished in Grigio Lynx Shade with Morus 19-inch forged black rims and yellow CCB calipers. The rims are wrapped with all-terrain tyres for which Lamborghini has increased the front and rear track by 30 mm and 34 mm. Though it comes with a low-floor profile, the supercar has a ground clearance 171 mm, 44 mm more than the Huracan EVO, which means that it should be able to handle speed breakers of most sizes on Indian roads better. There are also skid plates on the front, rear and sides and underbody protection as well.

The Huracán Sterrato also offers optimized driving dynamics which offers terrain mode in the supercar. The supercar gets an updated version of the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system to tackle dirt roads. It also offers STRADA and SPORT calibrations, along with RALLY mode for the first time. Highlighting its performance credentials, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “The Huracan Sterrato seamlessly marries the exhilarating experience of a super sports car with the sheer joy of driving a rally car. With this, we are thrilled to witness Indian customers embracing the distinct qualities Sterrato brings to the Huracan family."

The cabin is as sporty as the superior looks from the outside, thanks to its exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery, its Human Machine Interface (HMI) with new graphics and special driving features, the instruments featuring digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, geographic coordinate indicator, and steering angle indicator.

Lamborghini also allows its customers to customise their Huracan Sterrato in several ways. The Italian brand is offering as many as 350 external colour choices and over 60 colours for the leather and Alcantara interiors.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST

