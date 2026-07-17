Ferrari F8 Tributo Key Specs
- Engine3902 cc
- Mileage7.7 kmpl
- Power711 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space200 litres
- Max Torque770 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1435 kg
Ferrari F8 Tributo is priced at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Ferrari F8 Tributo is available in 1 variant - Berlinetta.
Ferrari F8 Tributo comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3902.0 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Ferrari F8 Tributo rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren GT, Maserati MC20, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Aston Martin DB12, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
Ferrari F8 Tributo comes with a mileage of 7.7 kmpl (Company claimed).
Ferrari F8 Tributo offers a 2 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Ferrari F8 Tributo
|Rs. 4.02 CrOnwards
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|200
|4611
|1979
|1206
|-
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Rs. 3.99 CrOnwards
|656 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|94 mm
|-
|4495 mm
|1980 mm
|1275 mm
|6 metres
|F8 TributoVSVantage
|McLaren GT
|Rs. 3.72 CrOnwards
|-
|612 bhp
|630 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|420
|4683
|2045
|3286
|6.05
|F8 TributoVSGT
|Maserati MC20
|Rs. 3.69 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|730 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|150 litres
|4669 mm
|2178 mm
|1224 mm
|-
|F8 TributoVSMC20
|Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
|Rs. 4.04 CrOnwards
|-
|859 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150 litres
|4567 mm
|1933 mm
|1165 mm
|5.75 metres
|F8 TributoVSHuracan Tecnica
|Aston Martin DB12
|Rs. 4.59 CrOnwards
|-
|670 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|2
|-
|-
|4739 mm
|1940 mm
|1279 mm
|-
|F8 TributoVSDB12
|Max Power
|711 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|770 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3902.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|340 Kmph
Ferrari F8 Tributo in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Ferrari F8 Tributo's petrol variant is 7.75 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta comes with a 78 litres fuel tank.
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