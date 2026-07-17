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FERRARI F8 Tributo

₹4.02 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Price:

Ferrari F8 Tributo is priced at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ferrari F8 Tributo?

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is available in 1 variant - Berlinetta.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ferrari F8 Tributo?

Ferrari F8 Tributo comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3902.0 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari F8 Tributo?

Ferrari F8 Tributo rivals are Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren GT, Maserati MC20, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Aston Martin DB12, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

What is the mileage of Ferrari F8 Tributo?

Ferrari F8 Tributo comes with a mileage of 7.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari F8 Tributo?

Ferrari F8 Tributo offers a 2 Seater configuration.

Ferrari F8 Tributo Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3902 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.7 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    711 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    200 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    770 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1435 kg
View All F8 Tributo SpecsView specs icon

Ferrari F8 Tributo Variants

Ferrari F8 Tributo price starts at ₹ 4.02 Cr .
1 Variant Available
F8 Tributo Berlinetta
₹4.02 Cr*
3902 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Indian Government's draft CAFE-III norms propose stricter fuel efficiency and carbon emission standards, emphasizing biofuels and offering compliance incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Lewis Hamilton won his first race with Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' streak and marking a historic British podium.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 May 2026
Ferrari unveils the HC25, a custom one-off model with a turbocharged V8, blending unique design and impressive performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The article compares various SUVs, highlighting their features, practicality, and suitability for buyers transitioning from sedans like the Honda City.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Apr 2026
The article compares five SUVs, highlighting their engine specs, features, and starting prices, focusing on their comfort and suitability for Indian conditions.Read Full Story

Ferrari F8 Tributo Visual Comparison

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Ferrari F8 Tributo comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo image
Rs. 4.02 CrOnwards
51
711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4-200461119791206-
Aston Martin VantageAston Martin Vantage imageRs. 3.99 CrOnwards
51
656 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe494 mm-4495 mm1980 mm1275 mm6 metresF8 TributoVSVantage
McLaren GTMcLaren GT imageRs. 3.72 CrOnwards-612 bhp630 NmAutomaticCoupe4-4204683204532866.05F8 TributoVSGT
Maserati MC20Maserati MC20 imageRs. 3.69 CrOnwards-630 bhp730 NmAutomaticCoupe4-150 litres4669 mm2178 mm1224 mm-F8 TributoVSMC20
Lamborghini Huracan TecnicaLamborghini Huracan Tecnica imageRs. 4.04 CrOnwards-859 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4567 mm1933 mm1165 mm5.75 metresF8 TributoVSHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12Aston Martin DB12 imageRs. 4.59 CrOnwards-670 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe2--4739 mm1940 mm1279 mm-F8 TributoVSDB12

Ferrari F8 Tributo Images

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Ferrari F8 Tributo Alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
F8 TributovsVantage
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
F8 TributovsGT
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
F8 TributovsMC20
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
F8 TributovsHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
F8 TributovsDB12
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
F8 TributovsHuracan Sterrato

Ferrari F8 Tributo User Reviews & Ratings

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5Value For Money
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User Reviews

Perfect highway cruiser with beast look
The Ferrari F8 Tributo has the best and smoothest locks and is very comfortable; it's perfect for everyday use and makes a great statement about your personality.
By: nitik (Dec 31, 2025)
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Related News

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 Ferrari F8 Tributo Related News

Ferrari F8 Tributo Specifications and Features

Max Power711 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque770 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage7.7 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3902.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed340 Kmph
View all F8 Tributo specs and features

Ferrari F8 Tributo Mileage

Ferrari F8 Tributo in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Ferrari F8 Tributo's petrol variant is 7.75 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta comes with a 78 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Berlinetta
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.75

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