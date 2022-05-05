Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover as a one-off model, influenced by F8 Tributo

Italian supercar marquee Ferrari has unveiled a one-off model SP48, which is influenced by the F8 Tributo. Despite being based on the latter model, the Ferrari SP48 comes with a largely redesigned body. The one-off model from the Prancing Horse logoed brand comes with a completely new front fascia as compared to the F8 Tributo.

Ferrari claims the front fascia has been designed using procedural-parametric modelling technology and 3D prototyping. It comes with some Roma influences as the SP48 Unica has a similar tridimensional effect for its front grille, which gives the Italian supercar a fresh frontal design compared to the familiar F8 Tributo as well as the 488 and 458 that preceded it.

The car appears visually sleeker than before after the removal of the window and replacing the quad round taillights with thin LED bars that deliver a Roma vibe. Additional changes include a new wheel design, distinctive looking side air intakes mounted slightly lower. The car also gets generous use of black accents on the side skirts.

Ferrari has not revealed the interior of the one-off supercar. However, expect the cabin to come heavily influenced by the F8 Tributo. Expect the supercar to receive SP48 Unica special badges on the exterior and inside the cabin to make it different looking. Inside the cabin, the dashboard and seats may get this special treatment. Expect the seat and upholstery to receive laser perforated Alcantara treatment.

The automaker is also tight-lipped about the powertrain and mechanical details of the SP48 Unica. However, considering the F8 Tributo's influence on it, we can expect it to come with a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine that works under the hood of F8 Tributo. This engine is good to churn out 710 hp of power and 770 Nm of massive torque. Also, the engine enables the F8 Tributo to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7.8 seconds, at a top speed of 340 kmph.

