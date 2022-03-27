HT Auto
Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car

The new red paint could also potentially be available on the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 12:37 PM
Paying homage to its racing roots, Ferrari has introduced a new red paint for its road cars, which is inspired by their 2022 Formula 1 car - the F1-75. Called, Rosso F1-75 Opaco, the matte red hue is the same colour found on the challenger for the 2022 F1 season. This color seems to be a celebration of return to form for the Italian team which has managed to score a 1-2 finish at this season’s opening race at Bahrain.

The Rosso F1-75 Opaco paint scheme will become a part of the seven other red hues in Ferrari’s color palette, even though not every colour is available on every car. However, the new color scheme will be offered on every one of their models, which includes the 812 GTS, Competizione, Competizione A; 296 GTB, SF90 Stradale and Spider; F8 Tributo and Spider, Roma, and Portofino M. Even the limited-run Daytona SP3 can be optioned in the color on the configurator.

(Also read | Ferrari Purosangue SUV partially seen in first-ever official teaser)

Ferrari has already made the colour available for order on their new supercar, ans people can also potentially see the new hue on the upcoming Purosangue SUV.

In a separate development, Ferrari has secured up to 106 million euros ($117 million) in public funds for investments in technology and production in its home Emilia-Romagna region, the luxury sports carmaker said on Tuesday. The funds will create 250 jobs, which are part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Italy's Economy Ministry, state investment agency Invitalia, and the regional government of Emilia-Romagna.

The funding will be invested in industrial projects, research and development for new technologies aimed at increasing digitalisation and reducing environmental impact, the company said in a statement. The plan will significantly benefit the territory around the towns of Maranello and Modena, it added.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari Purosangue Formula One F1
