Ferrari Purosangue SUV partially seen in first-ever official teaser

Ferrari Purosangue is set for its international debut towards the later part of 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM
Ferrari is in the fast lane to put finishing touches to its first-ever SUV and with a launch expected later this year, the first-ever official teaser of the Ferrari Purosangue was recently released. And while it may only be a glimpse at best, it is clear from the front view of the product that the Purosangue will retain some of the iconic Ferrari design philosophies while adopting a more pronounced visual character that define SUVs of today.

The teaser image shows the Ferrari Purosangue under deliberately dim lighting but its sculpted bonnet, thin DRL lines and a pronounced front grille are solid indications that even if the Purosangue is looking at retaining the Ferrari flavour, it could have a bigger road presence than any other Ferrari before it. The prancing horse logo is quite prominent on the grille while expect this SUV to sit on a set of large wheels.

Leaked images in the past have showcased the product in better light, revealing a face that resembles Ferrari Roma and a drive height that may not be as much as conventional SUVs that Purosangue would go up against.

(Also read: Ferrari's first SUV Purosangue images leaked ahead of official debut)

There is a whole lot of excitement for the Purosangue as once launched, it will take on the likes of Lamborghini Urus, a runaway success story. While purists and die-hard fans of Ferrari haven't all appreciated the idea of the brand diving into the SUV space - after all, Ferrari is known the world over for its stree-hugging speed demons, most see it as an obvious next step in adapting to new-age demands.

Expect Ferrari to offer Purosangue with a hybrid powertrain and reports suggest at the core of it all would be a 3.9-litre twin-turbo petrol engine which is also found inside Roma and the F8 Tributo. All-Wheel Drive option is a likely bet with a dual-clutch auto transmission in place as well.

Once launched, and apart from taking on Urus, the Purosangue will also lock horns with the likes of Aston Martin DBX and Porsche Cayenne.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
