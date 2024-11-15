HT Auto
Ferrari Portofino Facelift

FERRARI Portofino Facelift

UPCOMING
3.8 - 3.9 Cr*
Exp. Launch Date: 15 Nov 2024
Ferrari Portofino Facelift Key Specs
Engine3855 cc
Mileage8.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic

About Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Ferrari Portofino facelift Expected Launch Date

The facelifted version of the Portofino is being developed by Ferrari in Italy. The Portofino, which was first unveiled in 2017, will be given a makeover and is expected to release in the second half of 2022. It's a Ferrari with its low-slung, crouched, raked, and aggressive styling.

Ferrari Portofino facelift Price:

The estimated price of the Ferrari Portofino facelift is expected to be ₹3.80 - 3.90 Crore.

Ferrari Portofino facelift Features:

A reworked front bumper and headlamps inspired by the Ferrari Roma will be among the exterior improvements to the Ferrari Portofino facelift. The huge air dam, flanked by two fluted air intakes, covers most of the fascia, and the headlamps are kinked. The hood is curved, with flush air intakes, fender slits, and flowing lines. The single-round tail lamps are reminiscent of the 1990s, while the carbon-fibre rear splitter and quad exhaust add a contemporary touch. The Ferrari Portofino has a well-designed cabin on the inside. The bucket seats are contoured to fit, and the dashboard is equipped with current technology. The instrument cluster's TFT screen, the infotainment display in the centre console, and the beautifully machined buttons and switches give it a high-end look and feel. There are two additional small seats in the second row which are expected to be exclusively reserved for excess luggage.

Ferrari Portofino facelift Performance:

The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that powers the current Ferrari Portofino produces 592bhp and 760 Nm of torque will power the facelifted Ferrari Portofino. This is anticipated to alter, with a 20-bhp increase. A new eight-speed automatic transmission is expected to replace the current seven-speed unit. It is intended to go from 0 to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of over 320kmph.

Ferrari Portofino facelift Capacity:

The Ferrari Portofino facelift is expected to have a four-seat interior. It is believed to have a fuel capacity of 81-litres boasting a boot space of 292-litres.

Ferrari Portofino facelift Rivals:

The Ferrari Portofino facelift is set to compete in India with vehicles such as the Aston Martin DB11 Volante and the Bentley Continental GT convertible in this price range.

Ferrari Portofino Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Mileage8.8 kmpl
Engine3855 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

    Ferrari Portofino Facelift FAQs

    The Ferrari Portofino Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.8-3.9 Cr.
    The Ferrari Portofino Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 3855 cc segment.
    The Ferrari Portofino Facelift features a 3855 cc engine. With an automatic transmission, it offers a mileage of 8.8 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Ferrari Portofino Facelift faces competition from the likes of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance and undefined undefined in the 3855 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Ferrari Portofino Facelift offers a mileage of 8.8 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

