Toyota sales grow by 32% in April to 20,494 units, bolstered by Innova, Rumion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported its sales for April 2024 and the company sold 20,494 units last month, registering a 32 per cent increase in sales over 15,510 units sold in April 2023. The automaker saw a healthy jump in volumes backed by strong demand for models like the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, new Rumion and more. Toyota said the growth momentum was sustained despite a week-long maintenance shutdown between April 6-14, 2024 at the Bidadi facility.

Toyota’s domestic sales stood at 18,700 units, while exports accounted for 1,794 units last month. The automaker further revealed that its year-to-date sales for the 2024 calendar year saw a massive hike as well. The company sold 97,503 units between January and April 2024, registering a 48 per cent growth year-on-year, as against 65,871 units sold during the same period last year.

Toyota continues to witness strong demand for its utility vehicles including the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, Rumion and even the LC300

Speaking about the strong sales momentum, Sabari Manohar - Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In FY 2023-2024, we demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards quality and customer centricity that pivoted us to report record-breaking growth. Inspired by the same determination, we are thrilled to announce that in April 2024, we have recorded a growth of 32 per cent over the same period last year. We believe this stable performance underlines a strong foundation for another positive year.

The previous month also saw Toyota India enter the car detailing solutions business with the ‘T Gloss’ brand. The new Toyota T Gloss offers car care services through trained professionals in a first-of-its-kind OEM-led initiative. Furthermore, models like the Hycross, Fortuner and Rumion received new variants to make them more appealing at different price points.

Toyota’s utility vehicles continue to lead the charge for the brand including the Innova range, Fortuner and Legender; UC Hyryder, Hilux and LC300, according to the company. The Camry Hybrid, Vellfire, Rumion and Glanza, also made significant contributions during the sales period.

Toyota also added the new Urban Cruiser Taisor to its lineup, bringing an entry-level subcompact SUV to its portfolio. The new UC Taisor is essentially the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the company says the new offering has received “overwhelming acceptance."

