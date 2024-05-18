HT Auto
Hyundai Stargazer

HYUNDAI Stargazer

UPCOMING
5.0
1 Opinion
10 Lakhs* Onwards
Photos
Photos
Hyundai Stargazer Key Specs
Engine1353-1493 cc
Mileage15.7-18.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth

About Hyundai Stargazer

Stargazer Latest Update

  • Maruti Ertiga rivaling Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut
  • Hyundai teases Stargazer as a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival, reflects premiumness

    • Stargazer Launch DateThe Hyundai Stargazer launch date

    ...Read More

    Hyundai Stargazer Alternatives

    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    10.52 - 19.94 Lakhs
    Hyundai Stargazer Specifications and Features

    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage15.7 kmpl
    Engine1353-1493 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel

    Hyundai Stargazer User Opinions & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Opinions
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Perfect for family and young couple
    It looks very nice and beautiful.new model will accept public and purchase it. it will like to new generation.
    By: S d dantulwad (May 18, 2024)
    Read full Opinion
    Read Arrow

    Hyundai Stargazer News

    The Hyundai Stargazer gets a very Staria-inspired front fascia.
    Maruti Ertiga rivaling Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut
    16 Jul 2022
    Hyundai Stargazer in India is expected to launch sometime later this year.
    Hyundai teases Stargazer as a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival, reflects premiumness
    19 Jun 2022
    The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
    From Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Here are top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar
    18 Sept 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar is the only three-row SUV from the Koreans in the Indian car market. But is that a good enough reason for you to consider it?
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar drive review: Why would you ever drive it?
    18 Sept 2024
    The two rivals competing in the CSUV segment both are priced similarly and get popular features such as sunroof and automatic climate control.
    Honda Elevate Apex vs Hyundai Creta Knight: The rivalling contrast editions
    17 Sept 2024
    Hyundai Videos

    The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift review: Can Creta-like updates help it rejuvenate?
    18 Sept 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Stargazer FAQs

    The Hyundai Stargazer is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 10 Lakhs.
    The Hyundai Stargazer is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 1353-1493 cc segment.
    The Hyundai Stargazer features a 1353-1493 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 15.7 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Hyundai Stargazer faces competition from the likes of Kia Carens and undefined undefined in the 1353-1493 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Hyundai Stargazer offers a mileage of 15.7 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

