Stargazer Latest Update

Stargazer Launch DateThe Hyundai Stargazer launch date is yet to be announced.Stargazer Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 10 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe Hyundai Stargazer is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 1353 cc

• Transmission: Both

• FuelType: Petrol,Diesel

Stargazer Seating CapacityThe Hyundai Stargazer is expected to be a 7 Seater model.Stargazer RivalsKia Carens is sought to be a major rival to Hyundai Stargazer .

