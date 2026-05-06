Hyundai Motor India completes 30 years; will launch 26 new products by 2030

Hyundai Motor India announced it has completed 30 years of operations in India, marking the milestone with cumulative sales of over 13.5 million units since inception. This includes more than 9.6 million units sold in the domestic market and over 3.9 million units exported to 150 countries. The company added that it has invested ₹40,700 crore in India since entering the market in 1996.

The carmaker further announced plans to invest ₹45,000 crore between FY26 and FY30 towards manufacturing expansion, electrification, future mobility initiatives, and the introduction of 26 new products and variants by FY2030.

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Hyundai kicked off its journey in India with the establishment of its Sriperumbudur manufacturing facility near Chennai in 1996, which became operational in 1998. The company added a second facility at Talegaon, Pune in 2025. Combined annual production capacity from both facilities currently stands at 9.94 lakh units and is expected to rise to 10.74 lakh units by 2028.

Exports

The company said its localisation levels currently average 82 per cent. Hyundai also highlighted its export operations, stating that India remains a major manufacturing and export base for global markets including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. The company crossed cumulative export milestones of 0.5 million units in 2008, 1 million in 2010, 2 million in 2014, 3 million in 2020, and 3.9 million units in 2026.

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Retail network & CSR

On the retail front, Hyundai currently operates more than 1,500 sales outlets across over 1,100 cities, covering 78 per cent of Indian districts. Its aftersales network comprises 1,675 service touchpoints and 162 mobile service vans spread across 1,025 cities. The company stated that it has over 50,000 trained service professionals across dealerships nationwide.

Hyundai further noted that all its India offices and plants now run on 100 per cent renewable energy under the RE100 initiative. The automaker added that it has implemented over 350 energy-efficiency projects over the past five years and plans further reductions in energy consumption over the coming years.

Through its CSR arm, Hyundai said it has invested over ₹803 crore in India since 2014 across education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and skill development initiatives.

The company further claimed that it has generated between 15,000 and 18,000 direct jobs in India while supporting indirect employment for 3.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh people through its supplier, dealership, and partner ecosystem.

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