Mahindra charts aggressive FY27 strategy, plans to launch 16 new SUVs by 2031

Homegrown auto giant Mahindra has charted an aggressive growth plan for FY27. The manufacturer of highly popular models such as Thar, Scorpio-N, Bolero, etc., has charted its FY27 playbook while focusing on growth in the long term. The SUV specialist has taken a multi-pronged growth approach, including focusing sharply on scaling its ICE and EV portfolio, capacity expansion and building an export pipeline.

Mahindra has been among the biggest beneficiaries of a sustained shift towards SUVs in the country, allowing the OEM to outperform its rivals like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. The auto company that currently holds about 23% of India's SUV market share reported a 23.3% rise in domestic SUV sales volumes in the March quarter despite intensifying competition.

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For FY26, its sales volumes rose about 20%. While revealing its earnings, Mahindra has also forecasted mid-to-high growth in its SUV sales for the FY27, brushing off concerns over the ongoing Middle-East conflict. The automaker has emphasised the tax cut-led consumer demand, new launches and capacity expansions for growth in the coming months, which also helped the OEM to beat quarterly estimates.

Aggressive product strategy in plan

While detailing its future plan, Mahindra has charted an aggressive product strategy for the next five years. Starting from this fiscal year and by 2031, Mahindra aims to launch 16 new SUVs across multiple powertrain options, including both ICE and EV. These 16 planned SUVs will include 10 ICE-powered SUVs and six pure electric SUVs, which will all be launched by 2031.

Focus on capacity expansion

To continue its growth momentum and also to fuel it further, Mahindra is betting big on capacity expansion, which would help the brand to expedite the deliveries of multiple models to the customers. The OEM finished FY26 with 64,500 units of monthly production capacity, which includes 56,000 units of ICE models and 8,000 EVs.

Now, the automaker aims to add another 4,000 units to the SUV production volume, taking the total capacity to 68,500 in the current fiscal. By FY27 end, the company plans to add another 14,000 units to its monthly capacity to fuel its next fiscal launches, including additional EV volumes. This expansion includes capacity for Mahindra's upcoming NU_IQ platform.

Speaking on this, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra's auto and farm businesses, said that the company is targeting mid-to-high teens growth in fiscal 2027 and is putting manufacturing capacities in place to support that.

Tech-forward approach to be future-ready

To be future-ready, Mahindra is adopting a tech-forward approach. The company has unveiled an ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration strategy aimed at transforming all its businesses, including the automotive division. The plan focuses on three pillars: deploy, transform, and invent with initiatives such as Vehicle GPT, AI agents, customer interaction analytics, and AI-driven product development.

Mahindra has stated that AI will play a key role in enhancing customer experience, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and driving revenue growth for the brand, while maintaining a strong emphasis on ethical and secure deployment.

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