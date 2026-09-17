Hyundai's Tesla FSD rivalling self-driving tech to debut in 2029

Hyundai is working on an in-house-developed self-driving technology that will debut in 2029. The South Korean auto giant will largely go it alone with its next-generation driver assistance system. The carmaker will introduce a Level 2+ ADAS tech in 2028, and later in 2029, the auto OEM will introduce a Level 3 system, which will be co-designed with Nvidia. This is expected to directly compete with the Tesla FSD. With this technology and a massive new car fleet, Hyundai aims to gather huge amounts of driving data, which will help the company further sharpen the technology.

Hyundai is working on an in-house developed autonomous driving technology that will be available in its cars from 2029.

The carmaker is closely working with Nvidia to develop this technology. The next-generation driver assistance system will use Nvidia's Hyperion 10 platform and rely on cameras, ultrasonic sensors and a radar as well. Further, the technology could also use an advanced LiDAR sensor in the future to enable advanced Level 3 autonomous driving tech. This will include a hands-off driving feature in specific conditions. Not only Hyundai cars, but also Kia and Genesis models too would benefit from this technology, since these two brands are under the Hyundai umbrella.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai i20 ₹6 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,900/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Hyundai Palisade ₹50 Lakhs - 60 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹65,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer ₹10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Hyundai Staria ₹55 Lakhs - 65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹72,000/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo ₹65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹85,000/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Venue ₹8 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,500/ month Check Eligibility

Hyundai cars with the automaker's latest Level 2+ systems will be launched in the first half of 2028, while production of Level 2++ models will start in the second half of 2028. Hyundai’s Atria end-to-end autonomous driving system will then go into production as a Level 2++ system in the second half of 2029, the auto OEM revealed.

The auto company appears to be following Tesla’s lead by harvesting data from its global fleet, including from Kia and Genesis cars as well, to train its autonomous driving systems. Although Hyundai is behind its initial schedule, the company says it will surpass many competitors in accumulated driving data by 2033, thanks to its annual fleet of more than 70 lakh new vehicles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: