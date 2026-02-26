Hyundai Venue N Line Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage18.74 kmpl
- Power118 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space375 litres
- Max Torque172 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
Hyundai Venue N Line is priced between Rs. 10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in 6 variants - N6 1.0 Turbo MT, N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone, N6 1.0 Turbo DCT, N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone, N10 1.0 Turbo DCT, N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.
Hyundai Venue N Line comes in eight colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Hazel Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof, Dragon Red With Abyss Black.
Hyundai Venue N Line has a ground clearance of 195 mm.
Hyundai Venue N Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 998 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Hyundai Venue N Line rivals are Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Renault New Duster, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Citroen Basalt X, Citroen Aircross X.
Hyundai Venue N Line comes with a mileage of 18.74 kmpl (Company claimed).
Hyundai Venue N Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹10.65 Lakhs*
₹8.67 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹7.76 Lakhs*
₹7.95 Lakhs*
₹8.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
603 Reviews
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
147.6 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Hyundai Venue N Line is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|172 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|18.74 kmpl
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Hyundai Venue N Line in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Venue N Line's petrol variant is 18.74 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
View all Popular Suv Cars