Hyundai Venue N Line Price:

Hyundai Venue N Line is priced between Rs. 10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hyundai Venue N Line?

The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in 6 variants - N6 1.0 Turbo MT, N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone, N6 1.0 Turbo DCT, N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone, N10 1.0 Turbo DCT, N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.

What are the Hyundai Venue N Line colour options?

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in eight colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Hazel Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof, Dragon Red With Abyss Black.

What is the ground clearance of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line has a ground clearance of 195 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 998 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line rivals are Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Renault New Duster, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Citroen Basalt X, Citroen Aircross X.

What is the mileage of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with a mileage of 18.74 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.