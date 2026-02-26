PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageColoursImages
1/13

HYUNDAI Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Venue N Line Price:

Hyundai Venue N Line is priced between Rs. 10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hyundai Venue N Line?

The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in 6 variants - N6 1.0 Turbo MT, N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone, N6 1.0 Turbo DCT, N6 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone, N10 1.0 Turbo DCT, N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.

What are the Hyundai Venue N Line colour options?

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in eight colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Hazel Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof, Dragon Red With Abyss Black.

What is the ground clearance of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line has a ground clearance of 195 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 998 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line rivals are Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Renault New Duster, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Citroen Basalt X, Citroen Aircross X.

What is the mileage of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with a mileage of 18.74 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Hyundai Venue N Line Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.74 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    375 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    172 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Hyundai Venue N Line Variants

Hyundai Venue N Line price starts at ₹ 10.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue N Line comes in 6 variants. Hyundai Venue N Line's top variant is N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.
6 Variants Available
Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹10.65 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹10.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹11.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hyundai Venue N Line Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
Fuel-efficient petrol SUVs like Grand Vitara, Hyryder, and Punch are rising in popularity as diesel declines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jan 2026
Hyundai India will increase car prices by 0.6% from January 1, 2026, due to rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Nov 2025
The 2025 Hyundai Venue offers diverse variants, with the HX6 automatic being the best value for modern usability.Read Full Story

Hyundai Venue N Line Visual Comparison

Hyundai Venue N Line
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
VS
Hyundai Venue N LineSelect model
Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorSelect model
Front Left Side
Hyundai Venue N Line comparison with similar cars

Hyundai Venue N Line CAR - main product image
Hyundai Venue N Line
Kia Syros CAR image for comparison
Kia Syros
Hyundai Venue CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Venue
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor CAR image for comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Citroen Basalt X CAR image for comparison
Citroen Basalt X
Citroen Aircross X CAR image for comparison
Citroen Aircross X
₹10.65 Lakhs*
₹8.67 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹7.76 Lakhs*
₹7.95 Lakhs*
₹8.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
603 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
147.6 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm

Hyundai Venue N Line Images

Hyundai Venue N Line Image 1
Hyundai Venue N Line Image 2
Hyundai Venue N Line Image 3
Hyundai Venue N Line Image 4

Hyundai Venue N Line Colours

Hyundai Venue N Line is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Dragon Red
Atlas White
Hazel Blue
Titan Grey
Atlas White With Abyss Black
Abyss Black
Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof
Dragon Red With Abyss Black
Dragon red

Hyundai Related News

  News

Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque172 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage18.74 kmpl
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Venue N Line specs and features

Hyundai Venue N Line Mileage

Hyundai Venue N Line in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Venue N Line's petrol variant is 18.74 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Venue N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.74 kmpl

Popular Suv Cars

