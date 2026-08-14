In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Gt
|Brand
|Ferrari
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.72 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8