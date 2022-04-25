Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
HT Auto's Prashant Singh took the race-spec Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 for a spin on the KARI race track in Tamil Nadu. Here is what he found out.
Similar BikesFind More Bikes
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Roadster 650
₹ 3.5 Lakhs*Onwards
First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 07:17 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 Royal Enfield GT 650 GT 650 Continental GT-R650
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS