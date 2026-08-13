Ferrari Amalfi Spider Key Specs
- Engine3855 cc
- Mileage8 kmpl
- Power640 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space255 litres
- Max Torque760 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
The Ferrari Amalfi Spider brings front-mid-engined V8 performance and open-top driving to the luxury sports car market. Arriving as the convertible sibling to the Amalfi coupe, the Spider marries minimalist Italian design with a potent powertrain and advanced aerodynamics.
Whether you are evaluating its performance metrics or checking the latest on-road pricing, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi Spider based on the latest available data.
The pricing strategy for the convertible model presents a unique advantage for Indian buyers.
Under the hood, the Amalfi Spider is powered by the latest evolution of Ferrari's celebrated F154 engine family, ensuring the driving dynamics remain thrilling despite the structural changes of a convertible.
Note: The convertible roof mechanism adds 86 kg of extra weight to the vehicle, but Ferrari has tuned the aerodynamics and engine mapping so that performance remains nearly identical to the coupe.
Designed under the guidance of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Design Studio, the exterior retains a sleek, minimalist silhouette whether the roof is up or down. It features slim LED headlamps connected by a black strip, large front air intakes, and a sporty front bumper designed to optimise airflow.
The defining feature of the Amalfi Spider is its powered fabric soft-top.
The interior adopts Ferrari's dual-cockpit 2+2 seating layout, creating visually distinct but connected zones for the driver and the passenger.
Ferrari Amalfi Spider is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|640 bhp
|Body Type
|sedan
|Max Torque
|760 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3855 cc
|Max Speed
|320 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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