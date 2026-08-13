The Ferrari Amalfi Spider brings front-mid-engined V8 performance and open-top driving to the luxury sports car market. Arriving as the convertible sibling to the Amalfi coupe, the Spider marries minimalist Italian design with a potent powertrain and advanced aerodynamics.

Whether you are evaluating its performance metrics or checking the latest on-road pricing, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi Spider based on the latest available data.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Price in India

The pricing strategy for the convertible model presents a unique advantage for Indian buyers.

Ex-Showroom Price: The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is priced at ₹ 4.6 Crore.

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is priced at 4.6 Crore. Price Comparison: Interestingly, the Spider is positioned as slightly more affordable than its coupe counterpart, which was launched at ₹ 5.59 Crore (ex-showroom). This price reduction is attributed to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Interestingly, the Spider is positioned as slightly more affordable than its coupe counterpart, which was launched at 5.59 Crore (ex-showroom). This price reduction is attributed to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Financing: For buyers looking at loan options, estimated EMI plans for the Amalfi Spider start at approximately ₹ 6,53,800 per month.

Engine and Performance Specifications

Under the hood, the Amalfi Spider is powered by the latest evolution of Ferrari's celebrated F154 engine family, ensuring the driving dynamics remain thrilling despite the structural changes of a convertible.

Engine Type: 3.9-litre (3855 cc) twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

3.9-litre (3855 cc) twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. Power Output: Generates a peak power of 640 bhp at 7,500 rpm.

Generates a peak power of 640 bhp at 7,500 rpm. Torque: 760 Nm of maximum torque delivered between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm.

760 Nm of maximum torque delivered between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm. Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox derived from the SF90 Stradale, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels.

8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox derived from the SF90 Stradale, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels. Acceleration: Sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

Sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Top Speed: Capable of reaching a top speed of 320 km/h.

Note: The convertible roof mechanism adds 86 kg of extra weight to the vehicle, but Ferrari has tuned the aerodynamics and engine mapping so that performance remains nearly identical to the coupe.

Exterior Design and Retractable Soft-Top

Designed under the guidance of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Design Studio, the exterior retains a sleek, minimalist silhouette whether the roof is up or down. It features slim LED headlamps connected by a black strip, large front air intakes, and a sporty front bumper designed to optimise airflow.

The defining feature of the Amalfi Spider is its powered fabric soft-top.

Operation Speed: The roof can open and close in just 13.5 seconds.

The roof can open and close in just 13.5 seconds. On-the-Go Utility: The mechanism can be operated while driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h.

The mechanism can be operated while driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Boot Space: The compact packaging of the soft-top allows the car to offer 255 litres of luggage capacity when the roof is closed, which reduces to 172 litres when the roof is folded away.

Interior, Technology, and Safety Features

The interior adopts Ferrari's dual-cockpit 2+2 seating layout, creating visually distinct but connected zones for the driver and the passenger.

Cabin Technology

Displays: The dashboard integrates a massive 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen for multimedia controls, and a dedicated 8.8-inch display for the front passenger to monitor performance metrics like G-forces and engine revs.

The dashboard integrates a massive 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen for multimedia controls, and a dedicated 8.8-inch display for the front passenger to monitor performance metrics like G-forces and engine revs. Comfort: The cabin is fitted with a suspended aluminium centre tunnel, leather upholstery, powered front seats, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control.

The cabin is fitted with a suspended aluminium centre tunnel, leather upholstery, powered front seats, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control. Wind Deflection: A wind deflector built directly into the rear seat backrest minimises cabin turbulence during open-top driving.

Aerodynamics and Safety Tech