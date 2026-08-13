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FERRARI Amalfi Spider

₹4.6 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Ferrari Amalfi Spider brings front-mid-engined V8 performance and open-top driving to the luxury sports car market. Arriving as the convertible sibling to the Amalfi coupe, the Spider marries minimalist Italian design with a potent powertrain and advanced aerodynamics.

Whether you are evaluating its performance metrics or checking the latest on-road pricing, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi Spider based on the latest available data.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Price in India

The pricing strategy for the convertible model presents a unique advantage for Indian buyers.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is priced at 4.6 Crore.
  • Price Comparison: Interestingly, the Spider is positioned as slightly more affordable than its coupe counterpart, which was launched at 5.59 Crore (ex-showroom). This price reduction is attributed to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.
  • Financing: For buyers looking at loan options, estimated EMI plans for the Amalfi Spider start at approximately 6,53,800 per month.

Engine and Performance Specifications

Under the hood, the Amalfi Spider is powered by the latest evolution of Ferrari's celebrated F154 engine family, ensuring the driving dynamics remain thrilling despite the structural changes of a convertible.

  • Engine Type: 3.9-litre (3855 cc) twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.
  • Power Output: Generates a peak power of 640 bhp at 7,500 rpm.
  • Torque: 760 Nm of maximum torque delivered between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm.
  • Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox derived from the SF90 Stradale, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels.
  • Acceleration: Sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.
  • Top Speed: Capable of reaching a top speed of 320 km/h.

Note: The convertible roof mechanism adds 86 kg of extra weight to the vehicle, but Ferrari has tuned the aerodynamics and engine mapping so that performance remains nearly identical to the coupe.

Exterior Design and Retractable Soft-Top

Designed under the guidance of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Design Studio, the exterior retains a sleek, minimalist silhouette whether the roof is up or down. It features slim LED headlamps connected by a black strip, large front air intakes, and a sporty front bumper designed to optimise airflow.

The defining feature of the Amalfi Spider is its powered fabric soft-top.

  • Operation Speed: The roof can open and close in just 13.5 seconds.
  • On-the-Go Utility: The mechanism can be operated while driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h.
  • Boot Space: The compact packaging of the soft-top allows the car to offer 255 litres of luggage capacity when the roof is closed, which reduces to 172 litres when the roof is folded away.

Interior, Technology, and Safety Features

The interior adopts Ferrari's dual-cockpit 2+2 seating layout, creating visually distinct but connected zones for the driver and the passenger.

Cabin Technology

  • Displays: The dashboard integrates a massive 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen for multimedia controls, and a dedicated 8.8-inch display for the front passenger to monitor performance metrics like G-forces and engine revs.
  • Comfort: The cabin is fitted with a suspended aluminium centre tunnel, leather upholstery, powered front seats, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control.
  • Wind Deflection: A wind deflector built directly into the rear seat backrest minimises cabin turbulence during open-top driving.

Aerodynamics and Safety Tech

  • Active Rear Spoiler: Automatically adjusts across three configurations (Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce) based on your speed. In its most aggressive setting, it generates up to 110 kg of additional downforce at 250 km/h.
  • Driver Assistance: The car is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite and a 360-degree surround-view camera for manoeuvring.
  • Vehicle Dynamics: Benefits from brake-by-wire technology, the ABS Evo system, and Ferrari's Side Slip Control 6.1. The Manettino drive selector on the steering wheel allows the driver to adjust traction, suspension, and electronic differential settings on the fly.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3855 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    640 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    255 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    760 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All Amalfi Spider SpecsView specs icon

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Variants

Ferrari Amalfi Spider price starts at ₹ 4.6 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Amalfi Spider V8
₹4.6 Cr*
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 Jul 2026
The Ferrari Amalfi Spider offers luxury and performance with a retractable soft-top for open-air driving excitement.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Ferrari launches the Amalfi Spider in India for ₹4.6 crore, combining coupe performance with convertible luxury and design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
Ferrari will launch the Amalfi Spider in India, a convertible version of the Amalfi coupe, featuring a retractable roof and powerful V8 engine.Read Full Story
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Ferrari Amalfi Spider Images

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Ferrari Amalfi Spider Colours

Ferrari Amalfi Spider is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Azzur Rola Plata
Blue Lettrico
Giallo Montecarlo
Grigio Silverstone
Verde Costiera
Verde Nurburgring
Rosso Corsa
Rosso Tramonto
Azzur rola plata

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Ferrari Amalfi Spider Specifications and Features

Max Power640 bhp
Body Typesedan
Max Torque760 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3855 cc
Max Speed320 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Amalfi Spider specs and features

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