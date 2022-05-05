HT Auto
Ferrari F8 Tributo Specifications

Ferrari F8 Tributo is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,02,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3902.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Ferrari F8 Tributo Specs

Ferrari F8 Tributo comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The F8 Tributo measures 4,611 mm in length, 1,979 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. A ...Read More

Ferrari F8 Tributo Specifications and Features

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
604.5
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Kerb Weight
1435
Height
1206
Length
4611
Width
1979
Wheelbase
2650
Bootspace
200
No of Seating Rows
1
Fuel Tank Capacity
78
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Ferrari F8 Tributo News

Despite being influenced heavily by the F8 Tributo, the Ferrari SP48 Unica looks distinctive.
Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover as a one-off model, influenced by F8 Tributo
5 May 2022
The 1967 Ferrari 412P slated to go under the hammer is one of two original 412P privateer cars that helped the company win the 1967 World Championship of Makes. (Image: Bonhams)
This 1967 Ferrari 412P could fetch $40 million at auction. What makes it special
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a McLaren Artura.
McLaren SUV is hot for future but profits remain main target
24 Jul 2023
The rear of the Ferrari KC23 features a huge rear wing which can be optionally removed.
This one-off Ferrari KC23 track car is a performance marvel with a unique design
12 Jul 2023
The SF90 XX Spider is the hardcore, track-focused version of the SF90 Spider but the car is also road-legal,
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider unveiled, are first road-legal XX cars
30 Jun 2023
Ferrari F8 Tributo Variants & Price List

Ferrari F8 Tributo price starts at ₹ 4.02 Cr and goes upto ₹ 4.02 Cr (Ex-showroom). Ferrari F8 Tributo comes in 1 variants. Ferrari F8 Tributo top variant price is ₹ 4.02 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Berlinetta
4.02 Cr*
3902 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

