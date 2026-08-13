Ferrari Amalfi Key Specs
- Engine3902 cc
- Mileage8 kmpl
- Power631.24 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque760 Nm
The 2026 Ferrari Amalfi redefines contemporary sportiness, blending sheer power with a minimalist, elegant design. Succeeding the Ferrari Roma, the Amalfi coupe arrives as a two-seater luxury sports car that prioritises driver engagement, precise vehicle dynamics, and aerodynamic innovation.
The Ferrari Amalfi is positioned exclusively in the ultra-luxury sports segment. Available in a single, fully-loaded V8 variant, the pricing reflects its bespoke engineering and premium positioning.
Note: On-road prices vary based on state RTO regulations, insurance selections, and optional customisations.
At the heart of the Amalfi is Ferrari's renowned twin-turbo V8 engine, calibrated to deliver blistering acceleration and a responsive powerband. Power is routed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine Configuration
|3902 cc Twin-Turbo V8
|Maximum Power
|631.24 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|760 Nm @ 3000-5750 rpm
|Transmission
|8-Speed Automatic
|0-100 km/h Acceleration
|3.3 seconds
To harness this power, Ferrari has integrated advanced Electric Power Steering, which increases the speed of estimating grip on the 20-inch wheels by 10%, ensuring precise handling and driver confidence.
The exterior of the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi is defined by a monolithic "speedform." The minimalist approach strips away unnecessary lines, leaving a sculpted, refined body that serves both aesthetics and aerodynamics.
The rear features a harmoniously integrated mobile wing. This active aerodynamic system automatically adjusts into three distinct configurations based on speed and driving dynamics:
Inside the cabin, the Amalfi envelops both the driver and the passenger in a dual-cockpit layout. The contemporary design is anchored by an entirely digital interface that minimises physical clutter while maximising accessibility.
For those seeking open-air driving, the convertible Ferrari Amalfi Spider expands the lineup. The Spider shares the coupe's twin-turbo V8 but features a powered fabric soft-top. This retractable roof opens and closes in just 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h, providing excellent thermal and acoustic insulation without compromising the vehicle's stunning silhouette.
|Max Power
|631.24 bhp
|Body Type
|Luxury
|Max Torque
|760 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|Engine
|3902 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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