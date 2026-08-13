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FERRARI Amalfi

₹5.59 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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The 2026 Ferrari Amalfi redefines contemporary sportiness, blending sheer power with a minimalist, elegant design. Succeeding the Ferrari Roma, the Amalfi coupe arrives as a two-seater luxury sports car that prioritises driver engagement, precise vehicle dynamics, and aerodynamic innovation.

Ferrari Amalfi Price in India

The Ferrari Amalfi is positioned exclusively in the ultra-luxury sports segment. Available in a single, fully-loaded V8 variant, the pricing reflects its bespoke engineering and premium positioning.

  • Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): 5.59 Crore

Note: On-road prices vary based on state RTO regulations, insurance selections, and optional customisations.

Engine and Performance Specifications

At the heart of the Amalfi is Ferrari's renowned twin-turbo V8 engine, calibrated to deliver blistering acceleration and a responsive powerband. Power is routed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

SpecificationDetails
Engine Configuration3902 cc Twin-Turbo V8
Maximum Power631.24 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Maximum Torque760 Nm @ 3000-5750 rpm
Transmission8-Speed Automatic
0-100 km/h Acceleration3.3 seconds

To harness this power, Ferrari has integrated advanced Electric Power Steering, which increases the speed of estimating grip on the 20-inch wheels by 10%, ensuring precise handling and driver confidence.

Design and Active Aerodynamics

The exterior of the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi is defined by a monolithic "speedform." The minimalist approach strips away unnecessary lines, leaving a sculpted, refined body that serves both aesthetics and aerodynamics.

The rear features a harmoniously integrated mobile wing. This active aerodynamic system automatically adjusts into three distinct configurations based on speed and driving dynamics:

  1. Low Drag (LD): Optimises straight-line speed.
  2. Medium Downforce (MD): Balances grip and drag for spirited driving.
  3. High Downforce (HD): Generates 110 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, pinning the car to the track during aggressive cornering.

Interior Features and Technology

Inside the cabin, the Amalfi envelops both the driver and the passenger in a dual-cockpit layout. The contemporary design is anchored by an entirely digital interface that minimises physical clutter while maximising accessibility.

  • Instrument Cluster: A sweeping 15.6-inch digital display for the driver.
  • Infotainment System: A newly designed 10.25-inch central touchscreen for navigation and media.
  • Passenger Display: An 8-inch screen that allows the passenger to engage with the car's performance metrics and media controls.

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider

For those seeking open-air driving, the convertible Ferrari Amalfi Spider expands the lineup. The Spider shares the coupe's twin-turbo V8 but features a powered fabric soft-top. This retractable roof opens and closes in just 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h, providing excellent thermal and acoustic insulation without compromising the vehicle's stunning silhouette.

Ferrari Amalfi Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3902 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    631.24 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    760 Nm
View All Amalfi SpecsView specs icon

Ferrari Amalfi Variants

Ferrari Amalfi price starts at ₹ 5.59 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Amalfi V8
₹5.59 Cr*
3902 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ferrari Amalfi Images

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Ferrari Amalfi Related News

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider gets a fabric soft top and packs a V8 under the hood.
Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched at 4.6 crore, produces 640 hp
17 Jul 2026
Ferrari Amalfi Spider's soft-top can open and close in 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60 kmph.
Ferrari Amalfi Spider to launch tomorrow in India
16 Jul 2026
The Ferrari Amalfi Spider gets a fabric soft top and packs a V8 under the hood.
Ferrari Amalfi Spider unveiled with 640 hp twin-turbo V8 and fabric soft top
13 Mar 2026
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Ferrari Amalfi Specifications and Features

Max Power631.24 bhp
Body TypeLuxury
Max Torque760 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage8 kmpl
Engine3902 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Amalfi specs and features

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