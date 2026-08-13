The 2026 Ferrari Amalfi redefines contemporary sportiness, blending sheer power with a minimalist, elegant design. Succeeding the Ferrari Roma, the Amalfi coupe arrives as a two-seater luxury sports car that prioritises driver engagement, precise vehicle dynamics, and aerodynamic innovation.

Ferrari Amalfi Price in India

The Ferrari Amalfi is positioned exclusively in the ultra-luxury sports segment. Available in a single, fully-loaded V8 variant, the pricing reflects its bespoke engineering and premium positioning.

Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): ₹ 5.59 Crore

Note: On-road prices vary based on state RTO regulations, insurance selections, and optional customisations.

Engine and Performance Specifications

At the heart of the Amalfi is Ferrari's renowned twin-turbo V8 engine, calibrated to deliver blistering acceleration and a responsive powerband. Power is routed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Specification Details Engine Configuration 3902 cc Twin-Turbo V8 Maximum Power 631.24 bhp @ 7500 rpm Maximum Torque 760 Nm @ 3000-5750 rpm Transmission 8-Speed Automatic 0-100 km/h Acceleration 3.3 seconds

To harness this power, Ferrari has integrated advanced Electric Power Steering, which increases the speed of estimating grip on the 20-inch wheels by 10%, ensuring precise handling and driver confidence.

Design and Active Aerodynamics

The exterior of the 2026 Ferrari Amalfi is defined by a monolithic "speedform." The minimalist approach strips away unnecessary lines, leaving a sculpted, refined body that serves both aesthetics and aerodynamics.

The rear features a harmoniously integrated mobile wing. This active aerodynamic system automatically adjusts into three distinct configurations based on speed and driving dynamics:

Low Drag (LD): Optimises straight-line speed. Medium Downforce (MD): Balances grip and drag for spirited driving. High Downforce (HD): Generates 110 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, pinning the car to the track during aggressive cornering.

Interior Features and Technology

Inside the cabin, the Amalfi envelops both the driver and the passenger in a dual-cockpit layout. The contemporary design is anchored by an entirely digital interface that minimises physical clutter while maximising accessibility.

Instrument Cluster: A sweeping 15.6-inch digital display for the driver.

A sweeping 15.6-inch digital display for the driver. Infotainment System: A newly designed 10.25-inch central touchscreen for navigation and media.

A newly designed 10.25-inch central touchscreen for navigation and media. Passenger Display: An 8-inch screen that allows the passenger to engage with the car's performance metrics and media controls.

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider

For those seeking open-air driving, the convertible Ferrari Amalfi Spider expands the lineup. The Spider shares the coupe's twin-turbo V8 but features a powered fabric soft-top. This retractable roof opens and closes in just 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h, providing excellent thermal and acoustic insulation without compromising the vehicle's stunning silhouette.