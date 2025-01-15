In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Ferrari F8 Tributo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs F8 Tributo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|F8 tributo
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Ferrari
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|7.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3902 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8