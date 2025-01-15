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Aston Martin Vantage vs Ferrari F8 Tributo

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Ferrari F8 Tributo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs F8 Tributo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage F8 tributo
BrandAston MartinFerrari
Price₹ 3.99 Cr₹ 4.02 Cr
Mileage9 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3902 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Berlinetta
₹4.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm770 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm711 bhp @ 7000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engineF154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V8
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
202 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21305 / 30 R20
Length
4495 mm4611
Ground Clearance
94 mm-
Wheelbase
2705 mm2650
Height
1275 mm1206
Kerb Weight
1745 kg1435
Width
1980 mm1979
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows1
Seating Capacity
2 Person2
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres78
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
116+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,10,5934,58,56,161
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,00,0004,02,00,000
RTO
40,40,00040,74,000
Insurance
15,70,09315,81,661
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,78,2009,85,627

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