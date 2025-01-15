The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has been unveiled. Will it come to India?

Aston Martin has taken the wraps off the Vantage Roadster , its latest soft-top iteration of the previously launched coupe Vantage. The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster continues Aston Martin’s 75-year tradition of open-top performance dating back to the 1950 DB2 Vantage. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the modern V8 Vantage making the launch of the Vantage Roadster a significant milestone for the brand.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Exterior

Visually, the Vantage Roadster is an evolution of its coupe sibling. The bonnet is sloped, there is a traditional Aston Martin grille and sculpted body lines remain whether the roof is up or down. The Vantage Roadster introduces new paint options namely Iridescent Sapphire, Satin Iridescent Sapphire and Bronze Flare with customisable roof colours and a selection of 21-inch wheel designs.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Interior

Inside, the cabin features Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system with a 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen, physical controls for essential functions and seamless smartphone integration. A standard 390W 11-speaker audio system ensures a rich auditory experience with an optional Bowers & Wilkins premium system available for audiophiles.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Engine and performance

At the heart of the Vantage Roadster lies a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, delivering 665 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The sports car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 325 kmph. The power is channelled through an eight-speed paddle-shift transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Suspension and brakes

Unlike typical convertibles, the Vantage Roadster was engineered alongside the Coupe. It gets an ultra-stiff aluminium structure, composite body panels and a close to equal 49:51 weight distribution ratio. The suspension system features race-inspired double wishbones at the front, a multi-link rear axle and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers for precise control and balance.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is equipped with 410 mm carbon ceramic brakes and specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tyres. An advanced ESP system and an eight-level traction control system have also been included to imbibe confidence whether on the road or track.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Convertible roof

A standout feature is the Vantage Roadster's Z-fold soft-top roof which is the fastest in the segment. It can open or close in just 6.8 seconds at speeds up to 50 kmph. The lightweight design adds a mere 60 kg over the Coupe preserving the Roadster's agility and performance. The roof’s eight-layer insulation also ensures cabin quietness comparable to the hardtop version.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Will it come to India?

Deliveries of the Vantage Roadster are set to begin in Q2 of 2025 but there is no official word on the India launch by the manufacturer as yet.

