Aston Martin Vantage S unveiled globally. Take a good look at the track-focused sportscar

Aston Martin has introduced the Vantage S, a new performance-focused variant of its sports car, aimed at delivering enhanced power and handling over the standard model. The launch follows the recent debut of the DBX S SUV and continues the brand’s tradition of using the ‘S’ suffix for upgraded versions of core models.

The Vantage S follows a familiar pattern for Aston Martin, which in the past has released ‘S’ variants as more focused versions of its regular offerings. The approach was first seen with the Vanquish S in 2004, and later with V8 and V12 Vantage S models. According to CEO Adrian HalLMark, the new model builds on the brand’s established characteristics of performance and driving involvement, aiming to push the limits of the platform’s potential.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Aston Martin Vantage 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.99 Cr Compare View Offers McLaren GT 3994 cc 3994 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.72 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari F8 Tributo 3902.0 cc 3902.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.02 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Roma 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 5204 cc 5204 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.04 Cr Compare View Offers

Aston Martin Vantage S: Engine and performance

The Vantage S is powered by an updated version of Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, now producing 671 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. According to the company, this results in a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 325 kmph. Calibration changes to the throttle response and launch control have been made to sharpen driver engagement and improve acceleration.

Chassis and suspension components have also been revised. These include updates to the adaptive dampers, powertrain mounts, and suspension geometry. Aston Martin says these changes improve front-end grip and overall composure without compromising ride comfort. The rear subframe is now directly mounted to the body, a change aimed at increasing steering precision.

Also Read : Aston Martin Vanquish Volante makes global debut. Here's what makes it special

Aston Martin Vantage S: Design and aerodynamics

Design changes are largely functional. The Vantage S features a centrally mounted bonnet blade to aid engine cooling, a larger rear decklid spoiler for improved downforce, and subtle ‘S’ badging on the front fenders. A new underbody setup and front aerodynamic elements contribute to a claimed total downforce of 111kg at maximum speed, with a front-biased setup to assist with cornering grip.

Optional 21-inch wheels with red accents and matching brake callipers are available, along with other visual cues intended to distinguish the Vantage S from the standard model.

Also Read : Aston Martin Valkyrie LM unveiled globally. Rare hypercar to be limited to just 10 units

Aston Martin Vantage S: Interior

Inside, the Vantage S introduces a new Alcantara and leather interior layout, with carbon fibre trim and embroidered ‘S’ logos. Additional options include a colour-matched drive mode rotary, bespoke seatbelt colours, and various upholstery configurations. While some of the features serve a visual purpose, others offer minor weight savings.

The company also offers a new Inspire Sport interior package with different leather and Alcantara combinations, featuring patterns and stitching meant to give the cabin a more dynamic appearance.

Aston Martin Vantage S: Availability

The Vantage S will make its public dynamic debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will participate in the hill climb event. It is available to order now in both Coupe and Roadster forms, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: