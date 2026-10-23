The SUV market is set to get extremely interesting by the end of the year, especially owing to the entry of new products and a new automaker into the fold. While the SUV options currently on offer in the country would certainly make an SUV enthusiast drool, here are 5 upcoming SUVs I would wait for instead of buying one right now:

1 Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Bayon EMI starting at just ₹12,900/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai Bayon will use a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), which is a continuously variable automatic transmission. The Hyundai Bayon will be positioned between the Venue and Creta, with the company’s focus on features and AI integration. It is expected to be launched later this year.

2 JSW Combat JSW Jetour T2 EMI starting at just ₹19,700/ month Check Eligibility Chery Jetour T2 has been one of the most hyped cars globally. Luckily, it is coming to the Indian market rebranded and with a new nameplate. The JSW Combat is expected to use a 1.5L direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 18.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors powering the front wheels. The powertrain is likely to be mated to a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with a combined output of 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque. According to the claimed figures, the SUV could deliver an all-electric range of 90 km under the NEDC testing cycle. With a full fuel tank and a charged battery, its total driving range is expected to reach up to 1,100 km. Additionally, the globally available Jetour T2 is offered with multiple plug-in hybrid powertrain options. It is expected to launch on December 4.

3 Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC EV EMI starting at just ₹1,04,700/ month Check Eligibility Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a new electric SUV to the Indian market this November: the GLC Electric 400 4Matic. The electric SUV will be equipped with a 94 kWh battery pack that is set to offer up to 715 km range on a single charge. The battery pack will be paired with a dual-motor setup, ensuring an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. The electric powertrain would develop 483 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. The all-new Electric GLC will mark the introduction of Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation electric SUV architecture in India. It will be manufactured locally at the company’s production facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, making it the first Mercedes-Benz SUV in India to be built on this new-generation electric platform.

4 Audi Q9 Audi Q9 EMI starting at just ₹1,96,200/ month Check Eligibility Audi recently confirmed the arrival of its flagship luxury SUV, the Q9, in India. The global-spec Audi Q9 is powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel engine producing 299 PS and 630 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with Audi’s latest MHEV Plus mild-hybrid technology, which provides an additional 24 PS and up to 370 Nm of supplementary torque during acceleration. An electric-powered compressor improves throttle response, while an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system come as standard. The India-spec version is expected to boast the same powertrain as the global-spec version, since it will most likely be sold in India as CBU. Expect it to launch sometime early next year.

5 Range Rover Electric Land Rover Range Rover EMI starting at just ₹3,13,900/ month Check Eligibility Range Rover is set to introduce its first-ever electric SUV, the Range Rover Electric. It derives its power from a 118.5kWh lithium-ion battery, which supplies energy to two 260kW permanent-magnet motors. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 4.5 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 200 kmph. It uses 344 prismatic cells and works with an 800V electrical system. While the spec sheet still remains under wraps, the electric Range Rover is expected to be launched early next year, much like the Audi Q9.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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