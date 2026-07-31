Ferrari Luce Key Specs
- Speed310 kmph
- Range530 km
- Battery Capacity122 kWh
The Ferrari Luce marks a landmark shift in Maranello's history as the brand's first fully electric production vehicle. Unveiled as a groundbreaking four-door, five-seat grand tourer, the Luce delivers 1,050 hp from a dedicated electric architecture while maintaining classic Prancing Horse performance dynamics. Built from the ground up as an EV rather than an adapted internal combustion platform, the Luce introduces a new era of space, usability, and electric performance.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the price, battery specifications, expected launch timeline, performance figures, and key features for the Ferrari Luce based on official data.
The Ferrari Luce is slated to officially launch in India around March 2027. Positioned as an ultra-luxury electric flagship, its expected pricing places it among the most exclusive luxury vehicles in the market.
|Feature / Detail
|Official / Expected Metric
|Expected Price Range
|Rs. 8.00 Crore - Rs. 10.00 Crore (Ex-showroom)
|Expected Launch Date
|March 2027
|Body Style
|4-Door Electric Grand Tourer / Fastback
|Seating Capacity
|5 Seats
|Platform
|Bespoke Electric Architecture
At the core of the Ferrari Luce is a quadrupled electric motor setup paired with a high-density 122 kWh battery pack. The vehicle combines extreme acceleration with daily usable driving range and high-speed stability.
Engineering in the Luce focuses on preserving authentic Ferrari road handling despite the electric architecture. Advanced chassis systems and active components ensure precise vehicle control across all driving modes.
The interior of the Luce offers unprecedented space and practicality for a Ferrari, marking the company's first five-seat layout with four full-sized passenger doors.
The Ferrari Luce is engineered to sit alongside Ferrari's petrol and hybrid offerings rather than replace them. By taking advantage of a dedicated EV layout, Maranello engineers created a versatile, highly usable 5-seater that expands the brand's reach into the ultra-luxury daily touring space.
With 1,050 hp, a 122 kWh battery pack providing over 530 km of range, 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.5 seconds, and an expected price point of Rs. 8 to 10 Crore, the Ferrari Luce establishes a definitive benchmark for high-performance luxury electric vehicles.
|Battery Capacity
|122 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|530 km
|Max Speed
|310 kmph
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