The Ferrari Luce marks a landmark shift in Maranello's history as the brand's first fully electric production vehicle. Unveiled as a groundbreaking four-door, five-seat grand tourer, the Luce delivers 1,050 hp from a dedicated electric architecture while maintaining classic Prancing Horse performance dynamics. Built from the ground up as an EV rather than an adapted internal combustion platform, the Luce introduces a new era of space, usability, and electric performance.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the price, battery specifications, expected launch timeline, performance figures, and key features for the Ferrari Luce based on official data.

Ferrari Luce Expected Price and Launch Timeline

The Ferrari Luce is slated to officially launch in India around March 2027. Positioned as an ultra-luxury electric flagship, its expected pricing places it among the most exclusive luxury vehicles in the market.

Feature / Detail Official / Expected Metric Expected Price Range Rs. 8.00 Crore - Rs. 10.00 Crore (Ex-showroom) Expected Launch Date March 2027 Body Style 4-Door Electric Grand Tourer / Fastback Seating Capacity 5 Seats Platform Bespoke Electric Architecture

Battery, Range, and Performance Specs

At the core of the Ferrari Luce is a quadrupled electric motor setup paired with a high-density 122 kWh battery pack. The vehicle combines extreme acceleration with daily usable driving range and high-speed stability.

Maximum Power Output: 1,050 hp (1050 bhp)

1,050 hp (1050 bhp) Battery Pack Capacity: 122 kWh

122 kWh Driving Range: Over 530 km on a single charge

Over 530 km on a single charge Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 2.5 seconds

2.5 seconds Top Speed: 310 kmph

310 kmph Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) via four independent electric motors

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) via four independent electric motors Transmission: Automatic

Key Hardware and Driving Dynamics

Engineering in the Luce focuses on preserving authentic Ferrari road handling despite the electric architecture. Advanced chassis systems and active components ensure precise vehicle control across all driving modes.

Active Suspension System: Uses an advanced active suspension setup derived directly from the Ferrari F80 hypercar to manage body roll and road imperfections.

Uses an advanced active suspension setup derived directly from the Ferrari F80 hypercar to manage body roll and road imperfections. Rear-Wheel Steering: Includes rear-wheel steering to enhance agility during low-speed manoeuvres and provide stability at high cruising speeds.

Includes rear-wheel steering to enhance agility during low-speed manoeuvres and provide stability at high cruising speeds. Aerodynamic Optimisation: Designed with active air shutters and ride-height adjustment logic, achieving the lowest drag coefficient of any road-going production Ferrari to date.

Designed with active air shutters and ride-height adjustment logic, achieving the lowest drag coefficient of any road-going production Ferrari to date. Acoustic Feedback: Features dedicated noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) calibration along with an electromechanical axle vibration system that translates torque progression into auditory and tactile driver feedback during Performance modes.

Interior Comfort, Cabin Features, and Technology

The interior of the Luce offers unprecedented space and practicality for a Ferrari, marking the company's first five-seat layout with four full-sized passenger doors.

Display Setup: Combines digital displays developed with Samsung Display (including multi-functional OLED screens) alongside physical mechanical switches, dials, and controls.

Combines digital displays developed with Samsung Display (including multi-functional OLED screens) alongside physical mechanical switches, dials, and controls. Sound System: Equipped with a premium 21-speaker, 3000W audio system.

Equipped with a premium 21-speaker, 3000W audio system. Cabin Roof: Features a sweeping panoramic glass roof extending across the passenger cabin.

Features a sweeping panoramic glass roof extending across the passenger cabin. Luggage Capacity: Designed with significantly expanded rear cargo volume and storage areas compared to traditional Maranello sports cars.

Designed with significantly expanded rear cargo volume and storage areas compared to traditional Maranello sports cars. Material Finishes: Incorporates high-grade materials including recycled anodised aluminium, Corning Gorilla Glass, and premium leather touchpoints.

Market Positioning and Brand Vision

The Ferrari Luce is engineered to sit alongside Ferrari's petrol and hybrid offerings rather than replace them. By taking advantage of a dedicated EV layout, Maranello engineers created a versatile, highly usable 5-seater that expands the brand's reach into the ultra-luxury daily touring space.

With 1,050 hp, a 122 kWh battery pack providing over 530 km of range, 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.5 seconds, and an expected price point of Rs. 8 to 10 Crore, the Ferrari Luce establishes a definitive benchmark for high-performance luxury electric vehicles.