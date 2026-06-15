Lewis Hamilton scores first Ferrari victory at Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton took his first Formula 1 victory since joining Ferrari , winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and ending Mercedes' winning streak in the 2026 season. The British driver finished ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired late in the race.

The result marks Hamilton's first Grand Prix victory in nearly two years and provides a significant boost to Ferrari's campaign. It also reduced Antonelli's advantage in the drivers' standings after the Mercedes driver was forced out on Lap 62.

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Ferrari strategy pays off

Hamilton's victory was built on a well-executed race strategy. Starting on soft tyres, he was unable to move into the lead at the start, but Ferrari's decision to run a three-stop strategy gradually brought him into contention.

A Virtual Safety Car period further worked in Ferrari's favour. Once Hamilton moved ahead, he produced a series of quick laps that allowed him to pull clear of the chasing Mercedes drivers and secure the win.

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Historic British podium

George Russell finished second after a challenging afternoon in which his race was affected by changing positions within the Mercedes battle. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium in third.

The top-three finishers delivered Formula 1's first all-British podium in 58 years, adding another notable statistic to an eventful weekend in Spain.

Red Bull, McLaren and Alpine score points

Behind the podium finishers, Max Verstappen led Red Bull's charge in fourth place. McLaren's Oscar Piastri followed in fifth, while Isack Hadjar secured sixth.

Alpine enjoyed a productive outing with Pierre Gasly finishing seventh and Franco Colapinto eighth. However, the Argentine driver is set to be investigated after the race for a possible yellow-flag infringement.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finished ninth and tenth respectively, helping Racing Bulls secure double points for the second consecutive race.

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Several drivers retire

Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto narrowly missed out on points in 11th, ahead of Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.

The race saw seven retirements due to mechanical issues. Antonelli's exit was among the most significant, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also failed to finish in the closing stages.

Aston Martin endured a difficult home race, with both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso retiring. Cadillac withdrew Valtteri Bottas as a precaution, while Nico Hulkenberg and Oliver Bearman were also unable to reach the chequered flag.

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