MG Cyberster Front Right Side
UPCOMING

MG Cyberster

Exp. Launch on 8 Jan 2025
60 - 70 Lakhs*Expected price
Cyberster Expected Key Specs

Battery

Segment Average: 72.43 kwh

Cyberster: 77.0 kwh

Segment average

About MG Cyberster

Cyberster Latest Update

  • MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut, will come with scissor doors
  • Auto recap, Dec 9: Tata price hiked, MG Cyberster revealed, Kia price hiked

    • Cyberster Launch Date

    The MG Cyberster is ...Read More

    MG Cyberster Images

    MG Cyberster Image 1
    MG Cyberster Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCoupe
    Battery Capacity77 kWh

    MG Cyberster News

    MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge.
    MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut, will come with scissor doors
    12 Dec 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 9: Tata price hiked, MG Cyberster revealed, Kia price hiked
    10 Dec 2024
    MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge.
    India spec MG Cyberster revealed for the first time. Here's how it looks
    9 Dec 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 2: Skoda Kylaq booking, MG Cyberster India debut, Audi price hike & more…
    3 Dec 2024
    MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge.
    MG Cyberster to be unveiled in India soon, will be the first product under MG Select. Check details
    2 Dec 2024
    MG Cyberster FAQs

    The MG Cyberster is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 60-70 Lakhs.
    The MG Cyberster is expected to launch on 8th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 77 kWh segment.
    The MG Cyberster features a 77 kWh battery capacity. It has an automatic transmission.
    The MG Cyberster faces competition from the likes of Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

