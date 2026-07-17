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AUDI Q3 Sportback

₹53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi Q3 Sportback Price:

Audi Q3 Sportback is priced between Rs. 53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Audi Q3 Sportback?

The Audi Q3 Sportback is available in 3 variants - Technology Plus S-line, Signature Edition, Bold Edition.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Audi Q3 Sportback?

Audi Q3 Sportback comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1984 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Audi Q3 Sportback?

Audi Q3 Sportback rivals are BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, BMW X1, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, MINI Countryman C.

What is the mileage of Audi Q3 Sportback?

Audi Q3 Sportback comes with a mileage of 10.14 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Audi Q3 Sportback?

Audi Q3 Sportback offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Audi Q3 Sportback Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1984 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.14 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    193 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    530 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    320 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1705 kg
View All Q3 Sportback SpecsView specs icon

Audi Q3 Sportback Variants

Audi Q3 Sportback price starts at ₹ 53.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 53.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q3 Sportback comes in 3 variants. Audi Q3 Sportback's top variant is Bold Edition.
3 Variants Available
Q3 Sportback Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q3 Sportback Signature Edition
₹53.55 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q3 Sportback Bold Edition
₹53.86 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

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Audi Q3 Sportback comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback image
Rs. 53.55 LakhsOnwards
3.81
193 bhp320 NmAutomaticCoupe--530 litres4518 mm1843 mm1558 mm5.5 metres
BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe imageRs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards-154 bhp230 NmAutomaticCoupe6-430 litres4546 mm1800 mm1445 mm-Q3 SportbackVS2 Series Gran Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA imageRs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards-188 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV7-435 litres4436 mm2020 mm1611 mm6 metresQ3 SportbackVSGLA
Audi Q3Audi Q3 imageRs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards-192 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV6-355 litres4482 mm1849 mm1607 mm5.5 metresQ3 SportbackVSQ3
BMW X1BMW X1 imageRs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
147 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-476 litres4500 mm1845 mm1630 mm-Q3 SportbackVSX1
Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards
4.660
201 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV9176 mm652 litres4539 mm1859 mm1656 mm-Q3 SportbackVSTiguan R-Line
BMW iX1 LWBBMW iX1 LWB imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards
4.781
204 bhp250 Nm-SUV8-490 litres4616 mm---Q3 SportbackVSiX1 LWB

Audi Q3 Sportback Expert Review

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

Audi Q3 is one of the best SUV offerings from the company in India - relatively affordable compared to its elder siblings and yet with plenty of style and panache to take on similarly priced and kitted rivals. In fact, despite the company bringing in the Q2 as a glimpse into its world for first-time luxury car buyers, the Q3 remained the generous window to what Audi has on offer. Yet, it took quite a while for the updated model to touch down in our shores. The refreshed Q3 finally came calling in 2022 but just because it hit the ground running doesn't mean there cannot be a burst in momentum. Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together then for the Q3 Sportback - the dashing twin that is also the extrovert in the family.

Here is a quick first-drive review of the 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback:

Audi Q3 Sportback: Plonking an SUV on the fashion ramp

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The Q3 Sportback gets the S-line styling pack as standard.
The Q3 Sportback gets the S-line styling pack as standard.

Buying a Q3 - or its rivals - alone is no guarantee of heads turning in admiring awe. The expanding luxury car market in the country has meant that at least in big metropolitan cities, a luxury SUV at around 50 lakhs is a recurring sight. And that is where the Q3 Sportback strolls in to make quite the statement. Our test unit in the S-Line trim largely - and obviously - retained the form factor of the Q3 but the updates like a more pronounced bumper on the front and the back - complete with silver trim inserts, black mesh grille, sportier alloy wheel design and even the side skirts come together to add quite the flavour.

The colour options on the Audi Q3 Sportback are Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.
The colour options on the Audi Q3 Sportback are Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

Then there is the sloping roofline itself that gives this SUV its name and credit to the designers for pulling it off on a body that is of such proportions. Overall, it can be quite difficult to say if this Audi looks better standing still or on the move.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Cabin that takes the tested path

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Step inside the Audi Q3 Sportback and there is the typically generous use of plush materials and doses of practical features. The layout of the dashboard and much of the front portion is picked straight from the standard Q3 and plonked here - a three-spoke steering wheel, driver-angled 10-inch infotainment screen, a driver-angled 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, physical dials for HVAC controls and plenty of storage spaces.

Audi Q3 Sportback offers two cabin colour options - Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.
Audi Q3 Sportback offers two cabin colour options - Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

The feature list also boasts of a 10-speaker system, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cushioning on all seats is what you would expect in an Audi and there is enough space for four even if the back-seat passengers may have to cower down a bit due to the sloping roof. But while all of this is great, Audi is missing out on wowing potential buyers with the 'wow' factor. The cabin overall is understated and while that may work for many, it sure can do with a shot of flash - whether colour scheme or dashboard design or even the interface on the infotainment screen that is now yesterday.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Purpose in propulsion

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Audi Q3 Sportback claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just a little over 7 seconds.
Audi Q3 Sportback claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just a little over 7 seconds.

A large majority of Audi Q3 SUVs are self-driven. And the new Q3 Sportback deserves the person who paid for it to be plonked in the control seat to experience it in its truest best. There is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol under the hood - and no, for the millionth time, there is no diesel from Audi India any longer. But who needs diesel engines anyway when the Q3 Sportback can churn out 190 bhp and offer a satiating 320 Nm of torque from an engine that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission box. AWD is standard.

On the move, the Audi Q3's biggest strength is its predictable drive nature - unfazed but hardly uninterested. What the SUV lacks in terms of sheer exhilaration, it more than makes up for in terms of refinement. It is only when you really push the vehicle hard that the engine gives up a bit of grunt but for all other purposes, here is a happy mile-muncher that basks in a well-weighted steering wheel and a transmission unit that clicks the right numbers at the right time regardless of the drive mode selected.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Verdict

Audi is offering 5-year extended warranty, including Road-Side Assistance, on the Q3 Sportback.
Audi is offering 5-year extended warranty, including Road-Side Assistance, on the Q3 Sportback.

Take an Audi Q3 and add a generous dose of flamboyance and you'll get the Audi Q3 Sportback. It has all the positives of the former - a refined drive trait and a well-appointed cabin, plus confident style updates.

For anyone looking at options in the entry-level luxury SUV segment but with an earnest desire to stand out from the crowd, the Audi Q3 Sportback makes a solid case for itself.

Audi Q3 Sportback Images

Audi Q3 Sportback Image 1
Audi Q3 Sportback Image 2
Audi Q3 Sportback Image 3
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Audi Q3 Sportback Alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Q3 Sportbackvs2 Series Gran Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Q3 SportbackvsGLA
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

43.67 - 53 Lakhs
Q3 SportbackvsQ3
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Q3 SportbackvsX1
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
Q3 SportbackvsTiguan R-Line
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Q3 SportbackvsCountryman C

Audi Q3 Sportback User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
4Safety
5Design
3Value For Money
3Comfort
Write a Review
Compact Luxury Redefined: Audi Q3 Sportback
The compact Audi Q3 first came to the as a result of its blending of two coupe concepts and a This glossily designed compact vehicle with a sleek and dynamic profile provides interesting lighting details such as LED taillights and headlights that separate its sleekness from its compactness and give it a premium look. The interior stemwheeler is fabricated of high-quality materials such as nature leather seats and aluminum trim. The numerous center dash equipment within the vehicle include a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, 8.8-inch infotainment screen, and exhibiting a modern interface that is user-friendly. The Audi Q3 Sportback produces 228hp at 258lb/ft of torque with its 2.0-liter turbo-charged engine. The car is likely to hit Thoreau on the hornet attack when it has paired itself with an 8-speed automatic transmission and of course, the Quattro drive, which combine the drivetrain into one whole perfect block that just one accelerator press is on the road to let. It was however a non-seeded Q3 Sportback which due to agility and precision still managed to be a demanding vehicle for SUVs of the same class size and sport-tuned suspension. Audi's servicing experience is top-notch, with knowledgeable technicians and a recommended maintenance schedule of every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. Key standards include Pre Sense, Lane Departure Warning, Side Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The minimum numbers are those of Q3 Sportback that are usually gotten on an EPA sticker of 19 mpg city and 27 mpg highway and the other usual possible ratings are 21 and 29 respectively. The Q3 Sportback is simply the best SUV in its class that outperforms other vehicles based on its technology, power, and the safety that it provides thanks to the great EPA rating that puts the car as a winner. On the whole, the Audi Q3 Sportback is an SUV that is not only luxurious but also among the best in the automotive industry. The vibrant compact vehicle is front-wheel drive and is brimming with intelligence such as mobility, parking assistance, satellite navigation, electronic stability control, and noise cancellation. The car is faster and more comfortable than others due to better motion and safety ratings but last due to its lower fuel economy.
By: Sayandh (Jan 29, 2025)
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Audi Q3 Sportback Related News

The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
10 May 2024
Audi Q3 Sportback is longer and slightly narrower than Q3 SUV but also stands slightly less tall than the model.
Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black
15 May 2023
The Audi Q3 is now locally assembled at the SAVWIPL facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India
3 May 2023
The Audi Q3 Sportback gets a coupe roofline while sharing underpinnings with the Q3 SUV
Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date
15 Feb 2023
Audi Q3 Sportback sits at the top of the model profile.
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
13 Feb 2023
View all
 Audi Q3 Sportback Related News

Audi Q3 Sportback Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power193 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque320 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10.14 kmpl
Engine1984 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed220 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Q3 Sportback specs and features

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