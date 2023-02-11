HT Auto
Audi to launch Q3 Sportback in India on this date

Audi India is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Q3 Sportback. The sportier version of the German carmaker's popular Q3 model will be launched in India on February 13. In the latest avatar, the Audi Q3 Sportback will come with a coupe roofline and will be positioned above the standard version of the model. Audi has already started to accept bookings for the upcoming Q3 Sportback through its official website, or at dealerships, at a token amount of 2 lakh.

Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 13:54 PM
The Audi Q3 Sportback gets a coupe roofline while sharing underpinnings with the Q3 SUV
The Q3 Sportback SUV is not very different from the standard Q3 model. Both share the same underpinnings, though the Q3 Sportback comes with a sloping roofline, honeycomb-mesh grille, blacked-out chrome accents, LED headlamps, and sporty alloy wheels as some of the unique styling elements over the Q3.

The cabin of the Q3 Sportback will be offer the same 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi user interface like the new generation Q3 SUVs. Features will include the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MMI navigation and Audi Smartphone interface, Audi Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable seats, a 10-speaker audio system and more.

Under the hood, the Q3 Sportback SUV will be offered with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor that powers the Q3 SUVs. The engine is capable of churning out 188 bhp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission. Audi India could also bring the more powerful 45 TFSI variant to India to bring sportier appeal to the Q3 Sportback. This version develops 241 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.

The new Audi Q3 Sportback will rival the likes of Mercedes GLA and BMW X1 among other entry-level luxury SUVs. It will be positioned above the Q3 SUV which was launched in India last year at a starting price of 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the Q3 Sportback to come at a price of over 50 lakh.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 13:54 PM IST
