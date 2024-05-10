HT Auto
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India: 5 things to know

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 May 2024, 09:11 AM
  • 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift now uses a new three-cylinder engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift boasts a new three-cylinder engine.
Swift is one of the important products for Maruti Suzuki because of how successful it has been in the Indian market despite the craze of SUVs that's been roaring up. The brand recently launched the fourth generation of the Swift in India and it comes with several changes over the third generation Swift. There are changes to the exterior, interior, engine and even the features. Here are five things that one should know about the 2024 Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Exterior changes

What Maruti Suzuki has done is retained the overall silhouette of the Swift because of how iconic it has become. But there are several changes. For starters, in the front, there is a new set of blacked-out headlamps with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps and a projector setup. There is a new grille and the brand is even offering fog lamps which they are not doing in a few global markets. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels and the door handles are positioned on the rear doors once again.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Cabin changes

Maruti Suzuki is trying to streamline the cabin experience throughout their vehicles. The dashboard layout of the Swift is very similar to the one found on the Baleno. There is a new analogue instrument cluster in place but the MID is still the same. The climate control is also taken from other new Maruti vehicles. However, Maruti Suzuki has added a wireless charger, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a heads-up display.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched at 6.50 lakh

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: New engine

Gone is the four-cylinder K-series petrol engine, it is replaced by a new three-cylinder Z-series unit that Maruti says is tuned for low-end torque, better emissions and fuel economy. It puts out 80 bhp of max power and 112 Nm of peak torque. Maruti Suzuki is offering a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency of around 25 kmpl.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Safety features

The safety features have also seen a bump with the 2024 Swift. It now comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors as standard. Apart from this, there is a new wide-angle rear camera, security alarm system and high-speed alert on offer as well.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price and variants

The 2024 Swift is being offered in five variants. There is LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+. The prices start at 6.49 lakh and go up to 9.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 10 May 2024, 09:10 AM IST
