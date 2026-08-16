The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso stands out as a highly practical choice for city commuters looking for a blend of affordability, commanding road presence, and low running costs. Dubbed a "mini-SUV" due to its tall-boy design and high ground clearance, this entry-level hatchback has carved out a unique position in the Indian automotive market.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price and Variants

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso remains incredibly accessible, with ex-showroom prices starting from ₹3.50 Lakh and going up to ₹5.25 Lakh for the top-tier automatic variant. It is available in eight distinct trims spanning both petrol and eco-friendly S-CNG fuel options.

Below is the structured breakdown of the 2026 variants and their respective prices:

Variant Fuel Type Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Std (O) Petrol Manual ₹ 3,50,000 LXi (O) Petrol Manual ₹ 3,80,000 VXi (O) Petrol Manual ₹ 4,30,000 LXi (O) S-CNG CNG Manual ₹ 4,62,000 VXi (O) AGS Petrol AMT ₹ 4,75,000 VXi Plus (O) Petrol Manual ₹ 4,80,000 VXi (O) S-CNG CNG Manual ₹ 5,12,000 VXi Plus (O) AGS Petrol AMT ₹ 5,25,000

Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the S-Presso features Maruti Suzuki's proven, fuel-efficient 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10C DualJet engine equipped with idle start-stop technology to maximise efficiency in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Engine Displacement: 998 cc

998 cc Max Power (Petrol): 66 bhp @ 5500 rpm

66 bhp @ 5500 rpm Max Torque (Petrol): 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm

89 Nm @ 3500 rpm Max Power (S-CNG): 56 bhp @ 5300 rpm

56 bhp @ 5300 rpm Max Torque (S-CNG): 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm

82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm Transmission Choices: 5-speed Manual or 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT)

The peppy low-end acceleration ensures the car feels incredibly agile inside city limits. On the highway, it effortlessly maintains comfortable cruising speeds between 80 and 100 kmph.

Industry-Leading Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy is where the S-Presso truly shines, lowering the total cost of ownership significantly for daily drivers. The ARAI-certified mileage figures vary across configurations:

Petrol Manual: 24.12 kmpl to 24.76 kmpl

24.12 kmpl to 24.76 kmpl Petrol Automatic (AGS): 25.30 kmpl

25.30 kmpl S-CNG Version: 32.73 km/kg

SUV-Inspired Design and Key Features

The exterior design of the S-Presso is defined by its bold, upright posture, twin-chamber headlamps, and signature C-shaped rear tail lamps. Thanks to its smart packaging on the lightweight Heartect platform, it yields surprising amounts of interior cabin space.

Interior Layout and Tech Comforts

The focal point of the cabin is a dynamic, centrally mounted digital instrument cluster positioned above the infotainment system.

SmartPlay Studio: The VXi Plus trims feature a 17.78 cm (7-inch) touchscreen infotainment setup equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The VXi Plus trims feature a 17.78 cm (7-inch) touchscreen infotainment setup equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Driver Convenience: Steering-mounted audio and voice controls allow drivers to manage media seamlessly, while front power windows and a potent air-conditioning system keep the cabin functional.

Steering-mounted audio and voice controls allow drivers to manage media seamlessly, while front power windows and a potent air-conditioning system keep the cabin functional. Cabin Practicality: It comfortably accommodates six-footers in both the front and rear seats with ample headroom. The boot space offers a practical 240-litre capacity.

Essential Safety Equipment

Built with safety regulations in mind, the entry-level variant comes loaded with crucial baseline safety aids, including:

Dual front airbags (Driver and Passenger)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Control (standard on automatic variants)

Reverse parking sensors and speed-sensitive auto door locks

Verdict: Is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Right for You?

With its tall 180 mm ground clearance designed to absorb rough Indian road patches easily and an incredibly sharp 4.5-metre turning radius, navigating tight urban spaces is effortless. If your priorities centre on low-maintenance, highly reliable machinery, and top-tier fuel efficiency in an affordable, pocket-friendly budget, the 2026 S-Presso remains an evergreen value proposition.