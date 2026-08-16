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MARUTI SUZUKI S-Presso

₹3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
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The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso stands out as a highly practical choice for city commuters looking for a blend of affordability, commanding road presence, and low running costs. Dubbed a "mini-SUV" due to its tall-boy design and high ground clearance, this entry-level hatchback has carved out a unique position in the Indian automotive market.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price and Variants

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso remains incredibly accessible, with ex-showroom prices starting from 3.50 Lakh and going up to 5.25 Lakh for the top-tier automatic variant. It is available in eight distinct trims spanning both petrol and eco-friendly S-CNG fuel options.

Below is the structured breakdown of the 2026 variants and their respective prices:

VariantFuel TypeTransmissionEx-Showroom Price (INR)
Std (O)PetrolManual 3,50,000
LXi (O)PetrolManual 3,80,000
VXi (O)PetrolManual 4,30,000
LXi (O) S-CNGCNGManual 4,62,000
VXi (O) AGSPetrolAMT 4,75,000
VXi Plus (O)PetrolManual 4,80,000
VXi (O) S-CNGCNGManual 5,12,000
VXi Plus (O) AGSPetrolAMT 5,25,000

Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the S-Presso features Maruti Suzuki's proven, fuel-efficient 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10C DualJet engine equipped with idle start-stop technology to maximise efficiency in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

  • Engine Displacement: 998 cc
  • Max Power (Petrol): 66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
  • Max Torque (Petrol): 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Max Power (S-CNG): 56 bhp @ 5300 rpm
  • Max Torque (S-CNG): 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
  • Transmission Choices: 5-speed Manual or 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS/AMT)

The peppy low-end acceleration ensures the car feels incredibly agile inside city limits. On the highway, it effortlessly maintains comfortable cruising speeds between 80 and 100 kmph.

Industry-Leading Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy is where the S-Presso truly shines, lowering the total cost of ownership significantly for daily drivers. The ARAI-certified mileage figures vary across configurations:

  • Petrol Manual: 24.12 kmpl to 24.76 kmpl
  • Petrol Automatic (AGS): 25.30 kmpl
  • S-CNG Version: 32.73 km/kg

SUV-Inspired Design and Key Features

The exterior design of the S-Presso is defined by its bold, upright posture, twin-chamber headlamps, and signature C-shaped rear tail lamps. Thanks to its smart packaging on the lightweight Heartect platform, it yields surprising amounts of interior cabin space.

Interior Layout and Tech Comforts

The focal point of the cabin is a dynamic, centrally mounted digital instrument cluster positioned above the infotainment system.

  • SmartPlay Studio: The VXi Plus trims feature a 17.78 cm (7-inch) touchscreen infotainment setup equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
  • Driver Convenience: Steering-mounted audio and voice controls allow drivers to manage media seamlessly, while front power windows and a potent air-conditioning system keep the cabin functional.
  • Cabin Practicality: It comfortably accommodates six-footers in both the front and rear seats with ample headroom. The boot space offers a practical 240-litre capacity.

Essential Safety Equipment

Built with safety regulations in mind, the entry-level variant comes loaded with crucial baseline safety aids, including:

  • Dual front airbags (Driver and Passenger)
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Control (standard on automatic variants)
  • Reverse parking sensors and speed-sensitive auto door locks

Verdict: Is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Right for You?

With its tall 180 mm ground clearance designed to absorb rough Indian road patches easily and an incredibly sharp 4.5-metre turning radius, navigating tight urban spaces is effortless. If your priorities centre on low-maintenance, highly reliable machinery, and top-tier fuel efficiency in an affordable, pocket-friendly budget, the 2026 S-Presso remains an evergreen value proposition.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    24.12 - 32.73 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    56 - 66 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    240 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    1
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    82 - 89 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    767 kg
View All S-Presso SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price starts at ₹ 3.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's top variant is VXi Plus (O) AMT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
S-Presso Std
₹3.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
S-Presso LXi
₹3.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
S-Presso VXi
₹4.3 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Aug 2026
The guide offers a detailed overview of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's EMI options, aiding Indian buyers in financing decisions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
The Skoda Slavia, Honda City Hybrid, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna are compelling sedans, each offering unique engine options, features, and performance attributes under 21.43 lakh rupees.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid 2026 update includes design tweaks, offers competitive EMI rates against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki introduces a price protection scheme for small cars, addressing upcoming price hikes to support first-time buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
FADA reports 9.55% growth in May 2026 vehicle sales, led by passenger vehicles and increased EV adoption despite challenges.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso image
Rs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
4.2133
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm240 litres3565 mm1520 mm1567 mm4.5 metres
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 imageRs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
4.2622
68 bhp91.1 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-214L3530 mm1490 mm1520 mm4.5 metresS-PressoVSAlto K10
Renault KwidRenault Kwid imageRs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
4.77
67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic--184 mm-3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm-S-PressoVSKwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Images

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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Image 5
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Image 6

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Colours

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Solid Fire Red
Metallic Silky Silver
Pearl Midnight Black
Solid White
Solid Sizzle Orange
Metallic Granite Grey
Pearl Starry Blue
Solid fire red

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
S-PressovsAlto K10
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
S-PressovsKwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.1Features
3.6Safety
4.2Design
4.7Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso for its stylish design, impressive fuel efficiency, and versatile performance for urban commuting, though concerns about limited features and build quality persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and modern features
  • check circle iconImpressive fuel efficiency (up to 25 kmpl)
  • check circle iconSpacious cabin for four adults
  • check circle iconSmooth and reliable performance
  • check circle iconLow servicing costs with good service network

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks rear power windows and basic features
  • warning iconThin metal quality raises safety concerns
  • warning iconNarrow rear seat for three people
  • warning iconStiff suspension causes discomfort on bumpy roads
  • warning iconCabin noise from engine and wind

User Reviews

Efficient Stop-Start
Two people can sit very comfortably in the front without touching shoulders. It feels wider than the Alto from inside.
By: Suraj Shetty (Apr 8, 2026)
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Reliable Battery Life
The speakers are quite good for a car of this budget. Sound is clear and has decent bass. Android Auto works without any issues.
By: Chandan Gowda (Apr 8, 2026)
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Peppy Acceleration
The idle start-stop feature saves a lot of fuel at signals. It’s very seamless and starts the engine instantly. Modern tech!
By: Anil Kumar (Apr 8, 2026)
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No Engine Overheating
My car started in one crank even after sitting for 10 days. Reliability is what you pay for with Maruti Suzuki. No complaints.
By: Akash Reddy (Apr 8, 2026)
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Best for Daily Use
The instrument cluster looks very premium at night. It’s digital and very clear to read. A very cool feature for a budget car.
By: Murali Krishnan (Apr 8, 2026)
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Related News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
The Alto K10 and S-Presso, two of Maruti Suzuki's most affordable cars in India, have become more affordable from September as the carmaker reduced prices for both models.
Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut
2 Sept 2024
Value for money (VFM) factor of cars depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Tata Tiago: Five best VFM cars for first-time buyers
26 Aug 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto news recap, August 20: Maruti Suzuki Alto & S-Presso gets ESP, TVS Jupiter 110 teased
21 Aug 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Related News

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications and Features

Max Power56-66 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque82-89 Nm
Mileage24.12 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all S-Presso specs and features

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's petrol variant is 24.12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std comes with a 27 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Std
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
24.12 kmpl

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