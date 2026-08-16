Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage24.12 - 32.73 kmpl
- Power56 - 66 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space240 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating1
- Max Torque82 - 89 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight767 kg
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso stands out as a highly practical choice for city commuters looking for a blend of affordability, commanding road presence, and low running costs. Dubbed a "mini-SUV" due to its tall-boy design and high ground clearance, this entry-level hatchback has carved out a unique position in the Indian automotive market.
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso remains incredibly accessible, with ex-showroom prices starting from ₹3.50 Lakh and going up to ₹5.25 Lakh for the top-tier automatic variant. It is available in eight distinct trims spanning both petrol and eco-friendly S-CNG fuel options.
Below is the structured breakdown of the 2026 variants and their respective prices:
|Variant
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|Std (O)
|Petrol
|Manual
|₹3,50,000
|LXi (O)
|Petrol
|Manual
|₹3,80,000
|VXi (O)
|Petrol
|Manual
|₹4,30,000
|LXi (O) S-CNG
|CNG
|Manual
|₹4,62,000
|VXi (O) AGS
|Petrol
|AMT
|₹4,75,000
|VXi Plus (O)
|Petrol
|Manual
|₹4,80,000
|VXi (O) S-CNG
|CNG
|Manual
|₹5,12,000
|VXi Plus (O) AGS
|Petrol
|AMT
|₹5,25,000
Under the hood, the S-Presso features Maruti Suzuki's proven, fuel-efficient 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10C DualJet engine equipped with idle start-stop technology to maximise efficiency in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The peppy low-end acceleration ensures the car feels incredibly agile inside city limits. On the highway, it effortlessly maintains comfortable cruising speeds between 80 and 100 kmph.
Fuel economy is where the S-Presso truly shines, lowering the total cost of ownership significantly for daily drivers. The ARAI-certified mileage figures vary across configurations:
The exterior design of the S-Presso is defined by its bold, upright posture, twin-chamber headlamps, and signature C-shaped rear tail lamps. Thanks to its smart packaging on the lightweight Heartect platform, it yields surprising amounts of interior cabin space.
The focal point of the cabin is a dynamic, centrally mounted digital instrument cluster positioned above the infotainment system.
Built with safety regulations in mind, the entry-level variant comes loaded with crucial baseline safety aids, including:
With its tall 180 mm ground clearance designed to absorb rough Indian road patches easily and an incredibly sharp 4.5-metre turning radius, navigating tight urban spaces is effortless. If your priorities centre on low-maintenance, highly reliable machinery, and top-tier fuel efficiency in an affordable, pocket-friendly budget, the 2026 S-Presso remains an evergreen value proposition.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Rs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|240 litres
|3565 mm
|1520 mm
|1567 mm
|4.5 metres
|Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
|Rs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|91.1 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|214L
|3530 mm
|1490 mm
|1520 mm
|4.5 metres
|S-PressoVSAlto K10
|Renault Kwid
|Rs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
|67 bhp
|91 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|184 mm
|-
|3731 mm
|1579 mm
|1474 mm
|-
|S-PressoVSKwid
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso for its stylish design, impressive fuel efficiency, and versatile performance for urban commuting, though concerns about limited features and build quality persist.
|Max Power
|56-66 bhp
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|82-89 Nm
|Mileage
|24.12 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's petrol variant is 24.12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std comes with a 27 litres fuel tank.
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