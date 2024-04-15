S-Presso is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of S-Presso Vxi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 6.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Vxi Plus S-Presso is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 6 variants. The price of S-Presso Vxi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 6.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Vxi Plus is 27 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: K10C Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 27 litres BootSpace: 240 litres Mileage of Vxi Plus is 24.76 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less